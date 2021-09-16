The Spectrum Strategy Group Launches Season 2 of Autism in Real Life With Temple Grandin

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ilia Walsh will launch the season with a conversation about employment with Temple Grandin.

Dr. Temple Grandin of CSU has been named one of the Top 10 College Professors in the Country. Grandin's work includes being an author and speaker on both autism and animal behavior and currently as a professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University.

Grandin has been featured on NPR (National Public Radio), a BBC Special, Larry King Live, 20/20, Sixty Minutes, Fox and Friends, and she has a 2010 TED talk.

The discussion will focus on employment readiness and autism. The duo hit on hard-hitting topics such as employment statistics and job-matching skill sets and work together to strategize on a solution for those living with Autism.

Season two will also include podcasts with Marcelle Ciampi of Ultranauts about employment diversity in the workplace relating to disabilities and Eileen Lam from the Autism Cafe about being a mom with autism.

Look out as new podcasts are on the horizon and Ilia will continue to dive deep into the world of Autism in real life.

"Be secure with your insecurities. We are all human and always learning and growing." ~ Ilia Walsh.

To learn more about the Spectrum Strategy Group head over to www.thespectrumstrategy.com or email Ilia directly at ilia@thespectrumstrategygroup.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.