LPL Financial, JFC Advisor Network Welcome Sandstone Wealth Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that Sandstone Wealth Management, the investment program located at Heartland Bank, has joined LPL’s Institution Services platform, aligned with JFC Advisor Network (JFC), a large enterprise that supports LPL-affiliated advisors. Sandstone Wealth Management’s financial professionals reported previously having served approximately $300 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. They were previously affiliated with Raymond James and Royal Alliance, part of the Advisor Group network.



Heartland Bank is a family-owned community institution dating back to 1899, now serving clients in 13 locations across central Nebraska. With the move to LPL, the investment program has been rebranded to Sandstone Wealth Management, paying homage to the unique rock formations found throughout the state. Tyler Daly, a 2020 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor, manages the investment center and is joined by fellow advisor Mike Theis and two assistants.

Looking to streamline their business, lower annual fees for clients and create differentiated experiences, the Sandstone Wealth Management team chose to join LPL and JFC for the next chapter of the business. “We’ve found that LPL has a really robust online retirement planning portal and other enhanced technology offerings that will help us streamline our business to focus more on clients and make their investment experiences even better,” Daly said.

The fact that JFC Advisor Network is located in nearby Lincoln, Neb., was another huge draw. “To have a local group here in our corner is a huge benefit. We can develop personal relationships with the JFC team and expand our network,” Daly said.

Jack Connealy, founder of JFC Advisor Network, stated, “JFC is exited to welcome Tyler, Mike and the Sandstone program to our family of advisors located at an institution. They are a class act team that we are fortunate to be able to support. As a Nebraska-based organization, working with advisors located at local banks always takes JFC back to our roots. We look forward to a long-lasting and productive relationship with Sandstone Wealth Management.”

Ken Hullings, LPL senior vice president and head of enterprise recruiting, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Tyler and Mike and congratulate JFC for growing its network. We understand the unique needs and opportunities for our institutional clients and are committed to supporting them with a leading wealth management platform, innovative technology, strategic consultative support and dedicated service experience that can help them differentiate their business and bring more value to their clients and institution. We look forward to supporting the entire Sandstone Wealth Management team for years to come.”

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Heartland Bank and Sandstone Wealth Management are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Sandstone Wealth Management, and may also be employees of Heartland Bank. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of Heartland Bank, JFC Advisor Network or Sandstone Wealth Management. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by FDIC or Any Other Government Agency

Not Bank Guaranteed

Not Bank Deposits or Obligations

May Lose Value

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

The Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criterion, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered are under 40, have a minimum of four years' experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass the highest standards of best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc