Clover Health to Provide In-Home COVID-19 Vaccinations to Medicare Advantage Members

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover”), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s seniors, announced that it will provide in-home COVID-19 vaccinations, which is especially critical to support Clover’s medically-complex and homebound members. Clover has partnered with MedArrive , a healthcare logistics and services platform, to kick off the vaccination program in New Jersey.



COVID-19 vaccines that are currently available in the US are clinically shown to be safe and highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 illness and death, including against the Delta variant. The vaccine is particularly important for older adults and those with complex chronic conditions, as these populations are at higher risk for hospitalization or death. However, these populations, especially those who are homebound, often face significant challenges to accessing vaccination services, such as transportation barriers, mobility issues, and lack of social support.

“Many Clover members have disabilities or face other challenges that can make it difficult for them to leave their homes, even to obtain life-saving medical care like the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Kumar Dharmarajan, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Clover Health. “This service allows our most vulnerable members to get essential care in the most timely and convenient way possible, which we believe will ultimately improve their quality of life, reduce hospital admissions and drive down healthcare costs.”

MedArrive's platform enables payers and providers to leverage a network of EMTs, paramedics and other types of skilled healthcare workers to extend care services into the home to improve patient outcomes while empowering an underutilized segment of the healthcare workforce.

“We strive to help as many Medicare eligibles across the country as possible overcome healthcare barriers by meeting them where they are and coordinating care with the care teams they already know and trust,” said Dan Trigub, CEO and co-founder of MedArrive. “We are excited to partner with Clover because we believe in their approach to addressing health equity and the way they leverage coordinated primary care to drive health outcomes improvement and medical expense reduction for their members.”

For Clover members who have questions or need help scheduling or getting to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit www.cloverhealth.com/vaccine or call 1-888-778-1478 (TTY/TDD 711) 8 am–8 pm local time, 7 days a week,* to get help from a live representative.

*From April 1st through September 30th, alternate technologies (for example, voicemail) will be used on the weekends and holidays.

About Clover Health

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a next-generation insurance company aiming to achieve health equity for all Americans. While our mission is to improve every life, we particularly focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable high quality healthcare.

We aim to provide great care, in a sustainable way, by having a business model built around improving medical outcomes while lowering avoidable costs. We do this while taking a holistic approach to understanding the health needs and social risk factors of those under our care. This strategy is underpinned by the company’s proprietary software platform, the Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making by providing physicians with real-time, personalized recommendations at the point of care.

Making care more accessible is at the heart of our business, and we believe patients should have the freedom to choose their doctors. We offer two models of care: affordable Medicare Advantage plans with extensive benefits; and care coordination for Original Medicare beneficiaries through Direct Contracting. For both programs, we provide primary care physicians with the Clover Assistant and also make comprehensive home-based care available via the Clover Home Care program.

With its corporate headquarters in Nashville, Clover’s workforce is distributed around the U.S. and also includes a team of world-class technologists based in Hong Kong. The company manages care for Medicare beneficiaries in eleven states, including Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.

About MedArrive

MedArrive enables healthcare payers and providers to seamlessly extend care services into the home, unlocking access to high-quality healthcare for more people at a fraction of the cost.

MedArrive’s healthcare logistics and services platform allows providers and payers to bridge the virtual care gap, integrating physician-led telemedicine with in-person care from EMS professionals, Nurses, Community Health Workers, Phlebotomists, and more. As a result, patients can access trusted medical expertise from their homes' comfort and safety without interruption to the continuity of care, ultimately resulting in better patient outcomes, a better-utilized healthcare workforce, and significant cost savings for patients and providers alike.

MedArrive has more than 50k highly-skilled "Field Providers'' including EMS professionals in its national network, and services span dozens of clinical use cases, including complex condition monitoring, transitional care and readmission prevention, vaccinations and immunizations, medication administration and much more. To learn more, visit medarrive.com or follow us on Twitter @medarrive or LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Andrew Still-Baxter

press@cloverhealth.com