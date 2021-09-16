B-STOCK ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING KEN SHUM

Belmont, CA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B-Stock, the world’s largest business-to-business marketplace for excess merchandise, today announced the addition of a new hire to its leadership team. Ken Shum joins the company as Vice President of Engineering.

With the acceleration of e-commerce, leading retailers, brands, and manufacturers are quickly rethinking the way they manage returned and overstock merchandise. Higher inventory recovery rates, improved warehouse utilization, and cash flow velocity are critical in this rapidly changing market. B-Stock CEO, Howard Rosenberg, adds, “The volume of recommerce inventory continues to grow with the rise of e-commerce. On one side, retailers and manufacturers are reshaping their operations for the speed of e-commerce. On the other, entrepreneurs are building successful resale businesses by addressing the consumer’s growing demand for sustainability. B-Stock’s technology platform sits in the middle of it all, matching and powering transactions.”

Just last year, B-Stock added 700 new sellers and enabled a second life for over 120 million items. Rosenberg expects this increased volume to continue and is thrilled Ken is on board to steer the next evolution of B-Stock’s technology. “Ken brings an extensive technical background in building scalable and user-friendly experiences, particularly in the e-commerce domain; his unique skill set will be critical to our growth efforts and success.” Ken says it is the mission that encouraged him to join B-Stock. "I want to be a part of an awesome and focused team, firing on all cylinders to empower more people in the recommerce space. Plus, I get to play with new tech!"

Ken Shum brings 25 years of Software Engineering experience to B-Stock; working with companies like Stitcher, GE Digital, Opentable.com, CafePress, and Lucent Technologies. MoreIn his most recent role, Ken focused on defining and implementing software development processes and driving technical architecture and infrastructure strategies. At B-Stock Ken is looking forward to creating efficient processes to develop new software in line with company growth objectives and paving the way for new technological solutions for B-Stock’s future. Ken resides in the San Francisco Bay area with his wife, while his two children are away at college. He enjoys playing ping-pong, slow cooking and smoking meats, sipping bourbon, and watching movies in either of his two home theater setups.

About B-Stock

B-Stock is the world's largest B2B recommerce marketplace for excess [or surplus] merchandise. Businesses of all sizes leverage the B-Stock platform to sell and buy customer returns, overstock, and other excess merchandise. Our customers range from the world’s largest brands and retailers (including nine of the top 10 U.S. retailers) who want best-in-class inventory management to entrepreneurs looking to source valuable merchandise for their resale businesses. B-Stock believes there is tremendous value in and demand for this inventory – no matter the category, condition, or location. We pride ourselves on empowering the entrepreneurs and innovators of commerce. Having completed over 210,000 transactions in 2020, B-Stock gives buyers a simple and direct way to buy valuable products and offers sellers a trusted replacement for traditional liquidation while boosting operational efficiency, recovery rates, and cycle time.

