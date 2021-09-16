CyGlass Expands its SaaS-based Network Detection and Response to the Cloud with Support for Office 365, AD-Azure and AWS Threat Detection

LITTLETON, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyGlass , an award-winning , cloud-based disruptor of the Network Detection and Response ( NDR ) market, has extended its Network Detection as a Service (NDaaS) risk and threat coverage to include Office 365 applications, AD/AD-Azure users, and AWS environments.



As detailed in a recent eWeek review , “How Cyglass Brings Network Defense into the ‘As a Service’ Market,” CyGlass NDaaS is a cost-effective visibility, defense, and compliance solution for smaller cybersecurity teams working to protect hybrid cloud networks. The cloud-native CyGlass NDaaS platform uses AI to learn and analyze user, service, and device behavior wherever they emerge: the cloud, Active Directory, VPNs, firewalls, and network traffic.

Cloud transformation has been identified as one of the top security initiatives for the second half of 2021. Yet, rapid Azure and Office 365 deployments are creating new risks and threats, from new vulnerabilities, blind spots and attack vectors to increased complexity and expense.

With expanded risk and threat coverage for AD/AD-Azure users, Office 365 applications and AWS logs, CyGlass defenders can identify anomalous activities by device and user accessing and using cloud services, and correlate risk and threats across users, devices, and services. This is accomplished without the costs associated with traditional NDR, which requires additional hardware, software and staff. These are key reasons CyGlass was recently named Best Security Solution for mid-sized organizations by SC Awards Europe 2021.

According to John Vander Velde, Chief Information Officer at Superior National Bank in Hancock, Mich., “Many tools provide Office 365 controls, but they don't have the AI or machine learning to actually find threats, just rules and templates. CyGlass gave us the visibility we needed, and we can just turn it on.”

Securing Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and AWS Cloud Environments

With the new cloud extension, CyGlass NDaaS now offers visibility to:

User authentication risks across hybrid (Azure AD, on-premise) processes

User access and privileged user access risks and threats across Azure and AD

Data movement risks, especially sensitive data moving from inside the network to the cloud

Visibility and protection for network activity, device IP address, and user account data from the cloud to the network

Prevention of rogue devices that can access both network and cloud applications and services



According to CyGlass CEO Ed Jackowiak, “As Azure and Office 365 become priority targets, this latest version of CyGlass NDaaS extends network risk and threat visibility seamlessly to the cloud in a way that’s easy to deploy and exceptionally cost effective.”

