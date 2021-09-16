TELUS donates 180,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for youth in need

English French

OTTAWA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2006, the TELUS annual Kits for Kids program has provided 180,000 free backpacks filled with essential school supplies for vulnerable kids across the country. This year alone, TELUS is donating 14,000 backpacks that are each filled with a pencil case, colouring pencils, pencils, pens, erasers, a flexible ruler, exercise books, loose-leaf papers, and a TELUS Wise insert with tips and resources to help kids be safer online.



“As families across the country begin a new school year, many find themselves struggling with the financial challenges this season presents, which are compounded by the ongoing pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “To help alleviate some of the burden, our Kits for Kids program provides backpacks laden with essential school supplies to children whose families need them the most. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated TELUS Community Ambassadors for their longstanding support of this initiative, exemplifying our social purpose in action as we strive to help youth realize their full potential and create a friendlier future for all Canadian families.”

Over 5,000 retired and current TELUS employees participate as TELUS Community Ambassadors in 23 clubs across B.C., Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada. Since 2006, they have donated nearly one million care items in their local communities and 30,000 refurbished computers to local schools.

Since 2000, the TELUS team has contributed $1.4 billion in value, time, and financial support to charities and grassroots community organizations in Canada and in global communities where it operates, including 1.6 million days of volunteerism. Each year, TELUS supports more than 4,000 charities and community organizations worldwide.

To learn more about how TELUS gives back to communities across the country, visit telus.com/community .

