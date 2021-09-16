Semcasting Launches Employee-Based Title Targeting

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semcasting , creators of Audience Designer and its patented identity resolution Smart Zones® technology, today announced the release of its employee-based title business-to-business (B2B) targeting solution in the Audience Designer (ADS) Data Center.



Using natural-language processing in combination with the automated classification of titles, roles and experience, Semcasting has built deterministic profiles for more than 74 million employees by title with links to their office and their homes. Through ADS, a target audience can be refined by their professional title and seniority, as well as by their consumer profile and interests.

With ADS Business Title targeting, for the first time B2B marketers can programmatically execute B2B campaigns to pre-qualified decision-makers with full transparency to who they are reaching at scale. Rather than just seeding the funnel with keywords and chasing website visits as intent, Semcasting’s prebuilt universe of employees and decision makers is based on actual roles and responsibilities. To each professional profile, Semcasting has applied a constellation approach to digital identity that is based on hashed emails, personal mobile devices, corporate networks IPs, home WIFI targeting and connected TV identifiers. Marketers can now fill the top of any campaign funnel with a fully pre-qualified audience at scale before they spend a dime on media. “Employee-Based Title Targeting” was designed to reduce wasted media spend and put marketers in direct contact with decision-makers.

Semcasting’s constellation approach to identity resolution provides match rates average +85% or better to first-party CRM lists. For every employee and title, there is an average of three or more digital touchpoints. 1st Party data and digital IDs are controlled exclusively by the brand or their marketing company. Leveraging a clean-room matching process to anonymous DSP IDs, Semcasting’s self-serve platform allows brands to control their own data, and customer data can never need to be copied, retained or shared. Semcasting ADS is a cookie-free matching process that links directly to most major media platforms protecting user privacy and further reducing the scale obstacles that have plagued B2B onboarding.

Employee Business Profiles is an advancement to the existing ADS “B2B Organizational Targeting.” B2B Organizational Targeting allows marketers to onboard a first-party data list and then enhance and segment that audience based on a businesses’ North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) industry code, revenue, employee count and location. Marketers can further tailor their B2B audiences by the standard attributes as well as the following to get a more well-rounded understanding of the right audience:

Title — The technology translates nuances in employees’ title naming by normalizing the titles into a standard across industries and organizations.

— The technology translates nuances in employees’ title naming by normalizing the titles into a standard across industries and organizations. Level of Employee — It clearly identifies if the employee is an executive, mid-level manager or staff, etc.

— It clearly identifies if the employee is an executive, mid-level manager or staff, etc. Organization and Industry — Marketers can construct their own audience segments in minutes using NAICS Industry Codes, Domain lists, Company names and locations.

“Adequate scale in various B2B and ABM siloed tactics have been consistent problems for B2B marketing regardless of the target industry,” said Ray Kingman, founder and CEO of Semcasting. “The ability of ADS to onboard 1st party data at match rates above 85% is an advantage, but to be able to transparency select professionals by title, industry, company names, domains, or geography upfront without having to march down the proverbial funnel can be a game-changer in terms of achieving immediate scale while saving time and money.”

Semcasting customers using Employee-Based Title Targeting will be able to seamlessly identify a target audience with a clear count of professionals by title, know who they work for, and home they can be reached at home in the off-hours. Marketers can instantly download an insights report and be in-market on their choice of media platform the same day.

With Semcasting Employee Based-Title Targeting, B2B marketers can finally size and plan to the true value and scale of each market opportunity.

To learn more about Semcasting, the ADS Data Center and Employee Business Profiles, please visit https://audiencedesigner.com/ .

About Semcasting

Semcasting, a data-as-a-service provider, created the next-generation end-to-end audience design solution, AudieneDesigner (ADS), which includes omnichannel onboarding, audience design and attribution in one self-serve platform. Our three-time patented SmartZones® IP Targeting platform onboards a wide array of consumer, business, mobile and internet site traffic to both online and offline locations. Smart Zones uniquely links all cross-device activity for targeted advertising and attribution with nearly 100% reach and unrivaled accuracy. Semcasting is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.