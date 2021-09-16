Everstream Analytics’ David Shillingford to Lead Three Speaking Sessions at CSCMP Edge 2021

Sessions to outline the impact of COVID-19 on global supply chains

San Marcos, California, UNITED STATES

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everstream Analytics Chief Strategy Officer David Shillingford will provide commentary and supply chain risk analysis for three sessions at CSCMP Edge 2021, held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on Sept. 19-21:

“CSCMP is the perfect peer environment to share case studies of how Everstream customers and partners have embedded predictive and real-time analytics to manage supply chain risk during the last 18 months. They will explain how this has created a competitive advantage through their ability to assure supply and on-time delivery,” said Shillingford.

Everstream Analytics monitors every potential supply chain disruption and assesses potential impacts and risks for its clients. Recent reports include analysis of Hurricane Ida’s impacts on industries in the United States Gulf, the COVID-19 Outbreak at Shanghai Pudong Airport and the impact of COVID-19 Restrictions in Vietnam on Apparel Production.

About Everstream
Everstream Analytics is a supply chain risk analytics company that delivers actionable insights to increase the resilience and agility of our clients’ supply chains, protecting revenue and reputation. Our solution integrates with our clients’ Procurement, Logistics and Business Continuity platforms to deliver global, end-to-end visibility to supply chain risk to enable our clients to Think Bigger. We employ a unique combination of human expertise, artificial intelligence and proprietary data to deliver predictive insights to enable our clients to See Further. We combine data science, proprietary intelligence and multilingual specialists to monitor global risk and events in real-time to enable our clients to Act Sooner. We embed risk analytics into decision making during planning and execution across all functions and phases of our clients’ supply chains to help them Get in Front of What’s Ahead and turn risk into a competitive advantage.

