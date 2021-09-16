Beko Home Appliances Residential Induction Ranges Earn ENERGY STAR® Emerging Technology Award

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has honored Beko Home Appliances, a subsidiary of global consumer durable company Arçelik, with the 2021 ENERGY STAR® Emerging Technology Award for its induction ranges. With this award, every product category for Beko has now been recognized by the EPA as ENERGY STAR® approved and are contributing to reduced emissions and helping create a healthier environment.



The award-winning and lab-accredited Beko induction ranges have demonstrated that they only include induction heating technology and have been tested to have an integrated annual energy consumption of less than or equal to 125 kWh/year. The 30” Stainless Steel Pro-Style Induction Range – part of the PRIR34450SS model family – is available in the U.S. and has met rigorous performance criteria to reduce energy use and lower greenhouse gas emissions as determined by the EPA. Induction cooking zones allow these models to be the source of the heat themselves, warming internally and transferring energy with approximately 85% efficiency and adds an energy efficiency benefit by reducing the workload for the HVAC equipment. The surface remains cool to the touch making cooking safer and desired temperatures reached quicker - providing faster cooking times for families.

“We are honored to receive the Emerging Technology Award from the EPA, solidifying Beko’s commitment to creating high-quality products that benefit the health of the consumer and planet,” said Salih “Sazi” Bugay, director of marketing and product management. “Induction ranges serve as an efficient and safe pillar in American kitchens, where cooking without a flame remains in style and holds a solid place in the future of cooking.”

Aligned with Beko’s mission to personal and planetary health, these ENERGY STAR® standouts offer various advanced technologies that feature high-tech surface cooking, pan detection, residual heat sensors, programmable cooking options, large paella zones, and auto bridging burners. Users can also use their induction ranges to extend the counter for additional food preparation or utilize it as a serving area.

Recipient of five consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year awards, Beko’s culture is committed to exceeding ENERGY STAR®, EPA and Department of Energy requirements and setting new standards for carbon-neutral manufacturing, training, energy communications, and sustainability at its 22 global production facilities.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR® partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR®’s awards program, visit https://www.energystar.gov/about/awards.

About Beko U.S. Inc.

Beko U.S., Inc. is the U.S subsidiary of Arçelik A.Ş. operating in more than 140 countries. Beko is the leading freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector. Beko U.S. Inc. is committed to developing highly energy-efficient home appliances that deliver advanced technology and superior features, empowering your family to live healthier. Five years in a row, from 2017 to 2021, a first for any appliance manufacturer, Beko U.S., Inc. received the Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for its outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through energy efficiency. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, Beko U.S., Inc. also was recognized with an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award, the program’s highest honor. For more information, visit www.beko.com/us-en.

About Arçelik:

With 32,000 employees throughout the world, 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko), sales and marketing offices in 43 countries, and 22 production facilities in 8 countries, Arçelik offers products and services in nearly 150 countries. As Europe’s second largest white goods company by market share (based on volumes), Arçelik reached a consolidated turnover of 5 billion Euros in 2020. With almost 70% of its revenues coming from international markets, Arçelik is the R&D leader in Turkey – holding more than 3,000 international patent applications to date with the efforts of 1,600 researchers in 15 R&D and Design Centers in Turkey and R&D Offices across five countries. Arçelik is named the “Industry Leader” in Durable Home Appliances category for the 2nd year in a row in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020 and in accordance with PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality Standard, became carbon-neutral in global production plants in 2019 and 2020 fiscal years with its own carbon credits. http://www.arcelikglobal.com

