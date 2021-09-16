Kia’s First-Ever Sorento Plug-in Hybrid, Available Now in Dealerships

Two all-new PHEV & HEV powertrain options, a first for Sorento

Estimated all-electric driving range of up to 51 kilometers on PHEV

Sorento PHEV Price starting at $44,995 MSRP

Sorento HEV to arrive in the fall, pricing to be announced

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia Canada introduces the first-ever Sorento Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid, the initial product offering out of seven all-new plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles under the brand’s Plan S strategy. Two more powertrain options offer Canadians the opportunity to be inspired to take their adventures to new heights utilizing eco-friendlier driving solutions. Kia announced the 4th generation Sorento just last year, which delivered on its promise to be stronger, lighter, roomier and more technologically advanced than previous generations. This ‘greener’ 3-row, SUV with unmatched cargo utility, all-wheel drive and exceptional fuel efficiency is a natural evolution of this longstanding nameplate in Canada.

The Sorento PHEV will officially debut at the Montreal Electric Vehicle show September 17 – 19 and at the Quebec City EV show October 1-3, 2021. Alongside Kia’s other EV models, the Soul EV and Niro EV, attendees will be among the first to see and test drive the brand- new Sorento PHEV. Kia representatives will also be available to provide information about how HEV, PHEVs and EVs can be conveniently integrated into everyday life and will be busting myths and common misconceptions about green vehicle ownership.

“We are thrilled to now offer an HEV/PHEV option of Kia’s best-known model, said Elias El-Achhab, VP & Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “This milestone enhancement to the Sorento comes at the right time in Kia’s transition to providing more sustainable and ‘green’ transportation options, especially on a vehicle that Canadians trust.”

Dynamic Styling, Inside and Out

The exterior of the 2022 Sorento HEV/PHEV maintains its sharp, modern lines, accentuated with high-tech details – elevating the entire Sorento experience beyond a standard SUV.

Kia’s modernized “tiger face,” with “eyeline” details and a wide and thin front grille extending into the headlight and hood structure

The hood edge wraps around the body side and integrates into the rear shoulder line, enhancing length and width

Standard LED headlamps and optional signature LED forward lighting includes daytime running lights. Headlamp and DRL modules are separated for a high-tech look

Strong side character line emphasizes muscular and athletic profile

Available split-vertical LED taillights

Two new wheel designs in 17-inches (LX HEV) and 19-inches (EX HEV + all PHEV trims)

The interior continues the strong, solid and sophisticated modernity of the exterior. Following a credo of “Refined Boldness,” the interior designers instilled the cabin with unexpected materials to cast a striking effect and introduce two new interior colour options:

Available navy blue leather (SX only)

Available light grey leather (SX only)

Unique to HEV/PHEV includes standard Shift by Wire and available ambient lighting



Built on a Strong Foundation

The 2022 Sorento is built on the same all-new 3rd generation “N3” platform as the all-new 2021 model, that is lighter and stronger than previous models. Features include:

Features the same wheelbase of 35mm (1.37 inches) for more interior space

Average tensile strength remains improved by 4% compared to the previous Sorento

Includes improved driving dynamics, including acceleration, ride and handling, and noise vibration and harshness (NVH)



Green Powertrain Options

Two powertrains are offered on the 2022 Sorento HEV/PHEV, each with standard all-wheel drive (AWD), shift-by-wire, drive mode select and exceptional fuel economy:

Hybrid (HEV): 1.6L-Turbo 4 cylinder GDI with 270V AC Lithium Ion Polymer battery 227 hp and 258 lb-ft or torque 6.4 / 7.0 estimated fuel economy (L/100km city/highway) – comparable to the Kia Forte sedan



Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV): 1.6L-Turbo 4 cylinder GDI with 360V AC Lithium Ion Polymer battery Up to 51 kilometers of EV range 261 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque 2.8 / 3.2 estimated fuel economy (L/100km city/highway) – just over two times the fuel efficiency of a Kia Forte





The Latest in Technology and Safety

All Sorento models are loaded with an extensive list of advanced technology, similar to the 2021 model:

Available features include: 12.3-in. full digital meter cluster (a Sorento first in 2021 and first for any Kia Canada SUV)

Available surround View Monitor utilizes four cameras to provide a 360-degree perspective around the vehicle and Blind View Monitor projects live video view of adjacent lanes in the instrument cluster and is activated via the turn signal

Up to 8 USB ports (trim level dependent)

8-inch or available 10.25-inch high-resolution color touchscreen display i

Available split-screen functionality

Available UVO Intelligence link telematics offers an array of advanced connected vehicle features, such as: Connected Routing ii : A new cloud-based route calculation system that uses UVO cloud to calculate the optimal route using real-time maps, predicted upcoming traffic info based on historical information and AI to learn the preferred routes of users Connected Weather iii : Provides weather information across North America Advanced notifications: Engine Idle Notification and Automatic Engine Shut Off notifies the driver via the UVO link app if the engine is left idling and, after a pre-selected time, turns off the engine Rear Occupancy Alert can send push notification alerts via the UVO Intelligence app if movement is detected inside the vehicle SOS Connect and Roadside Assistance will automatically attempt to call 911 Call Centre via the built-in UVO modem if an airbag deploys. For non-emergencies, it can connect with 24/7 roadside assistance and share the vehicle’s location Also available with UVO Intelligence, are new features specifically for the PHEV model: Remote Charging Control Remote Charging Schedule Target State of Charge Setting



This 4th generation Sorento is equipped with the leading-edge technology of Kia’s Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)iv:

Standard Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and -Avoidance Assist (FCA): Builds on FCW by assisting the driver when braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle or object is detected in front including vehicle or pedestrian

Standard Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Land Following Assist (LFA): Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the vehicle in the center of the lane

Available Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA): Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is detected in the blind spot, the vehicle brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return the vehicle to its lane

Available Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Helps detect most approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and applies brakes if necessary

Available Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (PCA-R): Uses rear view camera and rear ultrasonic sensors to help detect most pedestrians or nearby obstacles when the vehicle backs out of a parking spot, warning drivers with a chime and can engage brakes to prevent a collision

Available Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) - Junction Turning (FCA-JT): Assists the driver in braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions when turning left at an intersection and an oncoming vehicle is approaching

Available Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C): leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle’s speed proactively before upcoming curves

Available Highway Driving Assist (HDA) v : Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front

: Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front Available Safe Exist Assist (SEA)vi: Can alert the driver or passengers opening their door not to exit the vehicle when the system detects approaching traffic. When detected, a chime sounds. The system can intervene to lock the rear doors when the vehicle is equipped with available Power Child Lock



The Sorento PHEV is available in dealerships this month with a starting price of $44,995 MSRP.

EX PHEV AWD - $44,995 MSRP

EX+ PHEV AWD - $50,595 MSRP

SX PHEV AWD - $54,995 MSRP

The Sorento HEV will be available in dealerships this fall. Pricing to be announced.

For more information about this model, please visit www.kia.ca/sorentoPHEV

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers products and services that are innovative, dynamic, thoughtful and award-winning, through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s commitment to inspiring consumers through its products and services. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

_____________________

i Distracted driving can result in a loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.

ii Available only with AVN 5.0 with Navigation.

iii Available only with AVN 5.0 with Navigation.

iv These features are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

v Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

vi Safe Exit Assist is not a substitute for one’s attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle.

