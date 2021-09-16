Agency Skincare Wins 2021 Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agency Skincare's Future Formula has won the prestigious Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award in the prescription tretinoin category. The Breakthrough category highlights products that are truly innovative and first of their kind.

Allure's Best of Beauty Awards has been globally recognized as the most distinguished beauty award amongst industry professionals and consumers alike since its inception in 1996. Thousands of products are tested annually amongst Allure editors, each comprehensively vetted to discover the most groundbreaking products. The highly coveted Breakthrough Award is given to the most revolutionary beauty products of the year.

Launched in February 2021, Agency's Future Formula is an adaptable face cream that targets skin concerns such as wrinkles, fine lines, texture, and skin firmness. It is a custom cream made specifically for each patient's unique skin by a dermatology provider and includes four active ingredients that may include tretinoin, a prescription-strength retinoid known for its anti-aging benefits, azelaic acid, niacinamide, tranexamic acid or dexpanthenol.

Agency can adjust the concentration of each ingredient based on the patient's skincare needs and modify formulas to cater to their skin's unique trajectory. Each formula is customized to ensure that it is gentle with their skin while helping them get to their ideal level of potency.

Agency's Future Formula retails for $30.00 and is available at www.withagency.com .

About Agency Skincare:

Agency is guided by the belief that anti-aging skincare should go beyond short-term, one-size-fits-all solutions that don't treat aging as the unique journey that it is. Our mission is to make personalized anti-aging skincare accessible for all. Agency's approach includes custom formulas prescribed by licensed dermatology providers, as well as non-prescription products, for a full system of daily, effective skincare essentials. The ultimate goal? Empowering a new generation to redefine for themselves what it means to age.

