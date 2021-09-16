Corporate Travel Technology Leader Deem Explores the Future of Travel at Milestones 2021 Event

Oakland, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced its new corporate travel booking and management software, Etta, for Android devices at its latest signature event. Its award-winning Travel SafetyCheck feature is now also available within the iOS mobile operating system in addition to the desktop platform, with availability on Android later this year. Deem’s corporate travel platform was previously released on mobile for iOS devices.

The Milestones event explored challenges and solutions that will be needed for the future of work. The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped work as we know it across industries, creating a work-from-anywhere environment and intensifying focus on the wellbeing of workers, among other considerations. Now, according to a new study released by Deloitte, businesses estimate increasing their travel spend to between 65%-80% of 2019 amounts by Q4 2022.

“After what we’ve all been through, we should expect the future of work to look different,” said David Grace, president, Deem. “As we move into greater travel recovery, the future of work is more mobile and it’s going to require empowering people even more through technology.”

He continued, “Deem is focusing on elevating the business travel experience for all kinds of business travelers, and through that, helping companies modernize and achieve their goals. When we solve traveler pain points in ways that are meaningful for them, travel managers and companies see significant benefits from their travel programs, and everyone wins.”

Deem used the last 18 months to redefine and build on its corporate travel software, Etta, which was first introduced at its Miles Ahead event in February 2021. Deem quickly launched its Travel SafetyCheck feature to assist business travelers who needed to continue traveling during the pandemic to conduct essential work.

Attendees at Milestones 2021 heard how the Etta platform helps travelers and travel managers navigate the new needs and expectations of corporate travel. Viewers got a better understanding of why Deem created certain features in its corporate travel software, including accessibility features, how the features specifically help travelers and travel managers, and their expected impact on travel programs.

Milestones 2021 was held September 15, 2021, from 10am-noon, PT. Sessions from the corporate travel technology event will be available on demand at Deem's Resources webinars page.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

