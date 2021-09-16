Motorcycle Run Set to Honor Maxton Soviak, a Berlin Heights Native Killed in Recent Kabul Attack

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A memorial motorcycle run will be held in Youngstown on Sunday, September 19, to honor Maxton Soviak, one of the 13 soldiers killed in action in the recent Afghanistan attacks. The memorial ride, sponsored by Youngstown Harley-Davidson, will raise awareness of and funds for the newly established Maxton Soviak Memorial Fund, which will pay tribute to Soviak's contributions and sacrifices.

Soviak was a Berlin Heights native who enlisted in the United States Navy following his high school graduation in 2017. For the past four years, he proudly served his country as a Navy Corpsman. Soviak never said no to a new adventure and had an undying love for his family, friends, and country. He never met a stranger and made friends all over the world while enlisted in the Navy.

A trust fund has been set up to honor Soviak's memory, with contributions supporting his family during this difficult time. The September 19 ride will show appreciation for Soviak's and his family's sacrifices and honor his memory.

The Maxton Soviak Memorial Bike Run will start at Youngstown Harley-Davidson, located at 5700 Patriot Blvd. Registration will open on-site at 9 a.m., with the ride beginning at 12 p.m. The Biker Brewhouse will provide breakfast to all riders. Registration is $20 per bike and $10 per additional rider. A 50/50 drawing will also be available at the event. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Maxton Soviak Memorial Fund.

"We invite all local bikers to come down to Youngstown Harley-Davidson to show support for our servicemen and women killed in the recent Kabul attacks and especially to honor the memory of one of Ohio's own, Maxton Soviak," said Tom Orlando, General Sales Manager of Youngstown Harley-Davidson. "While there truly is no action we can do to fully repay Maxton and his family for their sacrifice, we hope this event will offer some small show of support and comfort for the family and let them know they are not alone. We're anticipating a large crowd, so come early to show your support for the family and contribute to this important fund."

To learn more about Maxton Soviak's life, visit https://bit.ly/3956VBY. To learn more about Youngstown Harley-Davidson and the Maxton Soviak Memorial Bike run, visit https://bit.ly/2YZ7wU3.

About Youngstown Harley-Davidson

Since 2007, Youngstown Harley-Davidson has been the motorcycle mecca of America. Its six-acre compound offers an exciting array of experiences for bikers and is known as Harley-Davidson Bike Town. From bike sales and service to a motorcycle riding academy and on-site dining, Youngstown Harley-Davidson is the premier location in the country for bikers to visit and feel welcome. To learn more, visit https://youngstownharleydavidson.com/.

# # #

For more information about the Maxton Soviak Memorial Bike Run or media inquiries, please contact Jacquelyn Repomonto at jrepomonto@ytownhd.com .

Related Files

Memorial Ride PR 9.14.Final.docx





Related Images











Image 1: Motorcycle Run Set to Honor Maxton Soviak





Motorcycle Run Set to Honor Maxton Soviak, a Berlin Heights Native Killed in Recent Kabul Attack







This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment