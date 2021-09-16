Trace Systems Wins $600 Million Contract to Support US Air Force Central Command

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace Systems Inc . was awarded a competitive, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity $600 million contract to provide communications and information technology systems, integration, installation, and operations and maintenance support to the United States Air Forces Central Command (USAFCENT) deployed mission requirements. Trace Systems and its purpose-built team of industry partners will support the Communications Technical Support Services (CTSS) IV requirements at locations throughout Southwest Asia and the continental United States.

Trace Systems will provide mission-critical communications and information technology capabilities supporting the USAFCENT, joint services military personnel, and coalition forces. Although the majority of the work is expected to be performed in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AoR) supporting government-owned communications equipment, support activities can change as Department of Defense mission requirements evolve.

"We are honored to continue our 15-plus year partnership in support of USAFCENT through this prime contract award. Having been a supporting contractor on each iteration of CTSS, we will continue to build on our theater knowledge and operational expertise to deliver communications systems, integrated solutions, and operational support to the important AFCENT mission," said Trace Systems CEO, Otto Hoernig, III .

USAFCENT, in concert with coalition, joint, and interagency partners, delivers decisive air, space, and cyberspace capabilities for USCENTCOM, ally nations, and the United States. USAFCENT personnel provide communications support at bases throughout USCENTCOM, supporting U.S. joint and coalition forces. This includes more than 90,000 service members and civilians stationed throughout the AoR.

About Trace Systems

Every day, Trace Systems delivers mission-critical capabilities, infrastructure, and field support to enable customer success globally. Trace is a leading provider of communications, information technology, and cybersecurity services and solutions in global enterprise and tactical environments.

