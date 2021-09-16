Terex Materials Processing to Offer ORBCOMM’s Factory Installed LTE Telematics Solution in India and Various Other Global Markets

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Terex Materials Processing (Terex MP), a business segment of Terex Corporation (Terex), will now offer ORBCOMM’s factory installed LTE telematics solution as standard across several of its brands, including Powerscreen® Terex® Finlay® and EvoQuip®, produced at the Terex MP manufacturing facility in Hosur, India.



The extension of Terex MP’s telematics offering to equipment manufactured at Hosur will broaden distribution of ORBCOMM’s latest LTE telematics device and next-generation data reporting and analytics platform, FleetEdge 4, to new geographies for Terex MP heavy equipment, including India and various other Asian, African and Middle Eastern countries as well as Australia.

Working together using ORBCOMM’s connectivity and data acquisition capabilities, Terex MP can easily monitor various types of heavy machinery, increase operational efficiency and provide significant cost savings to their customers. Terex MP’s customers will gain deeper insights into how their machines and entire fleets are performing through dynamic dashboards, filters and custom reports. With access to increased data and advanced analytics, Terex MP customers can more effectively manage preventive maintenance, optimize fuel consumption and increase asset utilization.

“We’ve built a long-standing, highly successful relationship with Terex MP, and our expansion into their manufacturing facility in India not only complements our existing offering, but also represents an exciting opportunity to broaden ORBCOMM’s market reach across new geographies for Terex MP machinery,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Global Sales. “With ORBCOMM’s enhanced FleetEdge4 platform, Terex MP customers around the world can utilize our advanced analytic, predictive and diagnostic tools to access deep data insights for every type of machinery, optimizing fleet management, uptime and performance.”

“ORBCOMM’s leading telematics solutions are integral to our business and provide significant value to Terex MP customers by helping them monitor and manage their fleet remotely and grow their business,” said Paul Morris, Telematics Manager for Terex MP. “We look forward to continuing to work and collaborate with ORBCOMM on technology innovation, including expanded machine data collection and more robust analytics, to support the future needs of our global customer base.”

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com . You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com , on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc .

About Terex Corporation

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. The Company designs, builds and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. The Company’s products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. The Company engages with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support. More information about Terex is available on its website: www.Terex.com

