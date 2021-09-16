Registration Now Open for the 32nd Annual Literacy for All Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual Literacy for All Conference celebrates its 32nd year as the leading literacy and Reading Recovery® conference. It includes virtual live streaming sessions from Oct. 16-23 with access to over 75 sessions available on-demand until the end of the year.

This year's conference will feature a cadre of respected authors and literacy experts including inspiring keynote speakers: Sara Ahmed, Doug Fisher & Nancy Frey, Jim Knight, and Jennifer Serravallo.

"We are delighted to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the Literacy for All Conference," says Irene Fountas, Director of the Center for Reading Recovery and Literacy Collaborative and Professor at Lesley University. "This special virtual event brings together leading literacy experts to promote early intervention as a way to assure the literacy success of all children and enhance the expertise of educators in the K-8 educational system."

The Literacy for All Conference is specifically designed for classroom teachers, reading specialists, literacy coaches, interventionists, literacy leaders, administrators and Reading Recovery® teachers. A wide range of sessions from preschool through middle school will be presented by an array of national literacy experts on topics that include early literacy, intermediate literacy, middle school literacy, assessment, remote and hybrid learning, Reading Recovery®, literacy coaching, social and emotional development, and more.

With over 100 sessions presented by leading experts, this is a can't miss conference.

Attending this virtual conference will allow you the opportunity to:

Attend sessions focusing on coaching, grade level strands, Reading Recovery® and more

Engage and learn with top experts in the literacy and Reading Recovery® fields

Earn professional development hours

Network with fellow attendees

...all this and more, with no travel time or additional expense!

The conference is hosted by the Center for Reading Recovery and Literacy Collaborative at Lesley University, in collaboration with the University of Maine and the Reading Recovery Council of Massachusetts. Sponsors include Heinemann, Blueberry Hill Books, and Benchmark Education Company.

Click here for full conference details and registration. Follow the conference and share social media posts using the #LiteracyForAll2021 hashtag on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the Center for Reading Recovery & Literacy Collaborative

Founded by Irene Fountas, the Center has been engaged in thirty years of innovative, research-based, system-wide educational improvement efforts. As a University training site for Reading Recovery and Literacy Collaborative, it has partnered with thousands of schools to improve literacy outcomes for children. The Center hosts a variety of professional development opportunities appropriate for individuals and school cohorts. Some trainings are courses that earn graduate credit from Lesley University. Details: crrlc.lesley.edu

