Cancer and Allied Advancements in Chemotherapy – Straits Research

New York, US, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The chemotherapy market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% in the forecast period from 2020 to 2029.

The global chemotherapy market is expected to reach USD 79.3 billion by 2029.

Cancer is a critical ailment, and the demand for chemotherapy drugs is estimated to rise due to the growing prevalence of cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide. Further, it stated that nearly 9.6 million deaths, i.e., 1 in 6 deaths, were reported due to cancer in 2018. Moreover, growing investment in the research and development of chemotherapy drugs and a surge in awareness towards early cancer diagnosis are driving the global market.

COVID-19: Delayed Chemotherapy and Post-Pandemic Transitions

The chemotherapy market witnessed a loss of business till late December 2020 due to the preventive measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the constant demand for medicines, many pharmaceutical companies experienced challenges in resuming their manufacturing capacity, and industry participants are enduring the effects of shortages in distribution and supply networks.

Many regulatory authorities globally have identified that cancer patients are at higher risk of COVID-19 infection than others. As a result, diagnostic examinations and surgical procedures are limited or postponed, which is liable to cause market disruptions in the chemotherapy market. However, the pandemic has transformed the oncology industry by replacing traditional outpatient practices with digital solutions and employing network teaching. It has also encouraged market players to devise new technologies to sustain themselves in the competitive market.

Chemotherapy Market by Drug Class

Anti-tumor Antibiotics Spurs Chemotherapy

With an increase in the prevalence of cancer, the demand for chemotherapy drugs is susceptible to exceed. Anti-tumor antibiotics work by stopping or slowing the growth of cancer cells, its high usage for the treatment of cancer is anticipated to hold its dominance over the forecast period. There are several anti-tumor antibiotics, including Anthracyclines, Chromomycin, and Miscellaneous.

Anthracycline in the chemo regime has shown better outcomes than others. For instance, research conducted on 4,130 women with breast cancer treated with Anthracyclines therapy suggests that these women lived longer without the reassurance of cancer. Several examples of Anthracyclines include Doxorubicin, Daunorubicin, Epirubicin, Mitoxantrone, and Idarubicin, among others.

Chemotherapy Market by Indication

The ubiquity of Lung Cancer Dictates the Market

The lung cancer segment accounts for the largest revenue share and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. It is because of the growing prevalence of lung cancer and rising research activity in this field. In the United States, lung cancer is the second most common cancer among men and women. According to the American Cancer Society, about 235,760 new cases of lung cancer are estimated in 2021.

Further, as per the Lung Cancer in Asia research paper, May 2020, the most commonly diagnosed cancer in China is lung cancer, with 774,323 new cases diagnosed in 2018. The growing prevalence of lung cancer and unmet patient needs is driving the demand for chemotherapy drugs.

Chemotherapy Market by End-Users

Advanced Medical Technologies Foster Lucrative Opportunities for Hospitals

In terms of the end-user, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2020. It is attributed to the rising expenditure by hospitals on chemotherapy drugs and the demand for advanced treatments provided by hospitals.

Chemotherapy Market by Regions

North American Dominion over the Global Chemotherapy Market

North America held a commanding position in revenue and is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. According to the National Cancer Institute, as of January 2019, there were an estimated 16.9 million cancer survivors in the United States. The number of cancer survivors is projected to increase to 22.2 million by 2030. The growing adoption of advanced cancer therapeutic options coupled with rising cancer incidence is one of the primary growth stimulants for the North American market.

Asia-Pacific Strives to Grow

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific chemotherapy drugs market will experience promising growth over the forecast period. New and advanced anti-cancer drugs are being introduced in China and Japan. These countries have several ongoing clinical trials and FDA approvals for new drug molecules and combination therapies. The approval of new treatment drugs in China and Japan and a lack of regulatory inhibitions augment the adoption of chemotherapy in the Asia-Pacific market.

