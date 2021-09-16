DC Palestinian Film Festival to screen Mosaic Theater Company’s digital production of Keffiyeh/Made in China October 21-24, 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Theater Company of DC is excited to announce that its digital production of Keffiyeh/Made in China by Ramallah-based Dalia Taha has been selected for screening by the DC Palestinian Film Festival October 21-24, 2021.

In addition, Busboys and Poets will host a special screening and post-show discussion of Keffiyeh/Made in China at 6pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the 450 K Street NW location. Iraqi-American artist, activist, and founder and CEO of Busboys and Poets Andy Shallal will lead the discussion with members of the cast and others.

Keffiyeh/Made in China by Dalia Taha presents seven utterly distinct slices of Palestinian life that are at times unsettling, heartbreaking, and humorous - as parents, lovers, sisters, and friends cope with a decades-long occupation. Originally a seven-episode web series, Keffiyeh/Made in China is now a full-production length video.

“Mosaic’s literary team searched for productions by Palestinian authors presented in DC over the past 20 years and found a shocking lack of representation,” said Serge Seiden, Mosaic Theater Company’s Managing Director & Producer. “Our decision to produce Dalia’s beautiful play was borne of that search and Mosaic’s mission to create space for underrepresented voices. We are thrilled that Andy [Shallal] and the DCPFAF will help to amplify the message of this beautiful work.”

In a recent interview, director Adam M. Kassim said, “[Keffiyeh/Made in China] challenges the biases we all have. We are all influenced by the media, by the perception of events in the news abroad and at home. This play is an invitation to realize how those images and perceptions and stories impact how you see another human being, and to open yourself up to the full complexity of the humor, the emotion, the strife, the love that Palestinian people have in a way that you might not have before.”

Mosaic’s production of Keffiyeh/Made in China by Dalia Taha features a diverse creative team of Middle East/North African descent including Adam M. Kassim (Director), Mona Kasra (Production Designer) and actors Sanam Laila Hashemi, Ahmad Kamal, Dina Soltan, Fargo Nissim Tbakhi and Violet Regan.

Keffiyeh/Made in China is also available on Mosaic’s website: www.mosaictheater.org/keffiyeh.

ABOUT THE MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY OF DC

Mosaic Theater Company of DC is committed to making transformational, socially-relevant art, producing plays by authors on the front lines of conflict zones, and building a fusion community to address some of the most pressing issues of our times. Free public programming and educational initiatives complement our productions. Mosaic is dedicated to making our theater a model of diversity and inclusion on stage and off. We strive to foster a culture of listening and welcoming, embracing complexity and a multi-focal perspective. www.mosaictheater.org