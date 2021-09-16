FANTOM DEVELOPER CONFERENCE LAUNCHES AFTER FANTOM FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 370M DEVELOPER INCENTIVE PROGRAM

Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The conference will gather crypto thought leaders, innovators, developers, and Fantom enthusiasts for information sharing and discussion about research and development on the Fantom platform, regulatory policy, innovation with Fantom on the Internet of Things, and more. FantomDC follows the Fantom Foundation’s recent announcement that it has reserved 370M $FTM to reward developers building on the Fantom network. A key area of focus will therefore be on enabling developers of all levels to realize their projects on Fantom - one of the fastest, most affordable, and efficient smart contract platforms in the world.







“The most impressive blockchain projects are the ones that haven’t been invented yet,” said Moe Levin, CEO of Keynote Limited. “We are providing the stage for the greatest minds to converge and create the future, it will be a revolutionary week.”



The conference agenda includes presentations by hand-picked experts in the blockchain industry, roundtable discussions, networking events, and workshops focused on Fantom use-case studies, developer education, the future of Web 3.0, and best practices for project founders. The conference will offer a Developers Track, DevOps Track, Security/Safety Track, and a few surprises for those who love Hackathons and break-out sessions.

In-person and virtual attendees will also have the chance to ‘Master Blockchain’ in a boot-camp style format, to become more proficient in designing, testing, and securing distributed blockchain-based projects related to decentralised finance (DeFI) protocols, nonfungible tokens (NFT), gaming, and more.

“There is nothing more exciting than watching the Fantom ecosystem grow over the past 18 months. It’s only fitting that a special conference be dedicated to this unique platform. I’m so proud and grateful to be able to showcase the Fantom Foundation and the ecosystem of developers to the world. I am also grateful to the city of Abu Dhabi and the Country of UAE (United Arab Emirates). We can now showcase to the world how wonderful Abu Dhabi is. Abu Dhabi and the Fantom Developer Conference is where we are building the future and what better place to do it than in a place I am proud to call home: Abu Dhabi, UAE.” - Harry Yeh, Managing Director, Quantum Fintech Group

“Fantom’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem that will inspire innovation and meaningfully impact people’s lives. This year alone, we have seen tremendous growth with the many amazing projects that have grown across the ecosystem. For example, artists are creating NFTs and directly reaching their audiences, founders are building innovative DeFi projects to shape the future of money, and much more. But our mission has no end-point. We announced the developer reward program to sustain work across the network, and with this conference, we want to create a space for further, continued innovation. We can’t wait to see what these exciting four days will produce.” - Michael Kong, CEO Fantom

Speakers include:



Andre Cronje , DeFi Architect & Creator, Ethereum & Fantom

, DeFi Architect & Creator, Roger Ver , Founder, Bitcoin.com

, Founder, Harry Yeh , Managing Director, Binary Fintech Group

, Managing Director, Gabriel Abed , Managing Director, BITT Inc.

, Managing Director, John Morris , Head of US Operations, Fantom Foundation

, Head of US Operations, Michael Kong , CEO, Fantom Foundation

, CEO, Moe Levin , CEO & Founder, Keynote ADGM

, CEO & Founder, Quan Nguyen , CTO, Fantom Foundation

, CTO, Simone Pomposi, Head of Marketing, Fantom Foundation

Sponsors include:



Quantum Fintech Group

Binary Fintech Group

Protocol Ventures Quant

Atari Chain

Yoshi Labs

Jaser.ae

SpiritSwap

Overdrive Labs

Tomb Finance

Popsicle Finance

Zoocoin

Waka Studios

Cyberscan.io

Anyswap

Grimm.Finance Labs

Scream Finance

FantomDC is hosted by Keynote, organizers of The North American Bitcoin Conference (Miami) and the World Blockchain Forum (Dubai/London/New York), and the Fantom Foundation, developers of the scalable, secure, and decentralized Fantom Blockchain. Working together, Keynote and the Fantom Foundation seek to inspire and enable developers of all skill levels who seek to join the ranks of the innovative builders on the Fantom platform.

