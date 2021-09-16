iMarku: Kitchen Knives That Are Trusted by Over 500k Chefs Worldwide Are Shaking Up the Market with Premium Knives at Affordable Prices

Pomona, California, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kitchen knives are one of the cornerstone items of any kitchen. A bad knife can make preparing food unenjoyable and even dangerous, whereas a good knife is a joy to use.

However, with such a vast range of retailers in the market producing kitchen knives, it takes a very good product line and retailer to stand out in the crowd and win over customers.

iMarku have done exactly that. In just over a decade, they’ve built up a reputation as one of the best manufacturers of chef’s knives and kitchen knives all over the globe, producing high quality products at prices that are affordable. Their rise as been meteoric, shaking up the kitchen knife market with glowing reviews and unrivaled product performance.

Below, we take a look at how iMarku are competing with some of the most recognized retailers in the industry, and why over 500k chefs worldwide trust their kitchen knives:

Premium quality knives at prices that are far better than competitors

Kitchen knives should feel good in our hands, they should glide effortlessly, dice with elegance, be balanced in terms of weight, and look great. Usually, such products would cost a premium, but that isn’t the case with iMarku.

The rise in iMarku’s popularity started with their chef’s knife. Available in sizes from 6 to 14 inches, their range of chef’s knives not only competed with the very best on the market, but they looked fantastic too. Now, thirteen years later, iMarku’s reputation has skyrocketed, bolstering their product lines with a vast range of kitchen knives and sets that outperform and outprice some of the largest retailers in the industry.

Best selling products on Amazon US

One of the key drivers of iMarku’s growth is their market share on Amazon US. To become a top seller on this platform is incredibly difficult, as you not only have to compete with many, many other retailers, but to earn a top seller status requires sales that are backed up by glowing reviews. This is a true reflection of affordability and quality.

iMarku have earned their status as a top seller on Amazon US by providing high-quality products, such as knife set and block sets, that suit everybody from cooking beginners to head chefs. Preparing food with steak knives, bread knives, dinner knives, paring knives, boning knives and so much more, is made easy and enjoyable, thanks to iMarku.

Quick delivery with distribution from warehouses in the US and Germany

In a world where many of us choose to make purchases online, it’s vital that retailers can ship products quickly and efficiently. Nobody wants to find their perfect kitchen knife set only to find there’s a huge wait on delivery.

iMarku have warehouses in both the US and in Germany. They made this strategic decision to ensure that they can sell and distribute their products at a pace that suits online markets. From the ever popular 8 inch chef’s knife to bulk buys on knife blocks, customers rave about the multiple delivery options and free shipping costs, and the quick delivery carried out by reputable shopping and logistics companies.

Innovative designs and products that suit all types of customers

Now an industry leader with over a decade of product design and experience under their belt, iMarku’s product range suits all types of customers. You can purchase one-off knives to add to your collection, or overhaul your current crop of knives and purchase the likes of the iMarku Pro 16 piece knife block set, which gives you everything you need in one buy.

Not only is there a large product line to choose from, but there’s also many options when it comes to design. We all have preferences when it comes to handles, blocks or blades, and the multitude of finishes and styles to choose from provides customers with unrivaled choice.

A seal of approval from 500k chefs worldwide

iMarku have found the exact recipe to satisfy customers and shake up the kitchen knife industry. The provide the very best quality of products, at prices that all can afford, with quick delivery. Thanks to this, their reputation has flourished, and now, their products are trusted by 500k chefs worldwide.

More Information

iMarku’s mission is to provide the perfect product for people to enjoy food, no matter if they are preparing, sharing, or eating it. With sustainability built into their company ethos, they are a forward-thinking company that are already competing with the biggest retailers in the industry thanks to their high-quality knives at affordable prices. With offers and discounts available, their reputation only continues to grow. Learn more via the website: https://imarku.net/

https://thenewsfront.com/imarku-kitchen-knives-that-are-trusted-by-over-500k-chefs-worldwide-are-shaking-up-the-market-with-premium-knives-at-affordable-prices/