The Swanky SPA Bus is a New Pampering-on-Wheels Franchise for Girls Ages 3-16 Years Old and Events

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unique niche business, The Swanky SPA Bus today announced its mentorship program designed to inspire and coach entrepreneurs in all areas of business related to its trendy franchise. Founded by former teacher Carmen Johnson, The Swanky SPA Bus is an extremely popular new franchise opportunity in the luxury service industry, as the business model is to have parties for girls on a mobile spa bus. Ms. Johnson is the first person to create this model. Party and event planners, as well as parents, PTAs, and club leaders in search of something different, can reserve the bus for groups of girls.



The Swanky SPA Bus is a fun, new experience for birthday and princess parties. It targets girls from 3-16 years of age and offers tea parties, themed characters, posh sweet 16 parties, candy buffets and dessert tables. Parties feature a pink, sparkly 32-foot Mobile Star Party Bus that brings the party to the customer's home. Party packages are customizable and offer a variety of makeovers that include manicures, pedicures, unicorn-themed parties and many more options. Franchisees will be taught to follow The Swanky SPA Bus business plan to recreate the same, successful experience for special events in their cities.

Johnson has more than 20 years of experience as a teacher in Atlanta. After retirement, her love for children motivated her to become an entrepreneur. Johnson also recently released her book, “How To Start a Mobile Spa Party Bus Business For Girls,” and is planning on a second book, “How To Start a Kids' Party Business.”

“My mission is to empower new Swanky SPA Bus franchisees to establish the brand in their geographic locations and find great, professional success,” said Johnson, who has a reputation as an entrepreneurial thought leader. “Our course covers all the essentials to start and grow your own mobile spa business. You will be given information and tools to run the day-to-day operations, attract the target market and grow profits. The Swanky SPA Bus is a moneymaking niche that has yet to become saturated. I have developed the best franchise opportunity, having been through the issues of legal registrations and health department licensing, branding, networking, choosing and maintaining the bus, and vetting fun and responsible staff.”

Ms. Johnson continued, “I will teach you how to operate the logistics of your new business from setup to cleanup. You’ll learn the best ways to consult with the parent or event organizer with a set schedule, one or two weeks before the party to capture all birthday or special event information. There is a template to follow in planning the spa party with all necessary spa tools and cosmetics. As a new owner, you will be sure to have everything in place, including props, costumes, goody bags and bus-themed décor.”

The tutorial explains ordering all necessary supplies, hiring, training and managing staff, mapping routes, creating customizable invitations and setting up audio/video. “Additionally, I create mobile spa parties, tent/sleepovers and pop-up picnics for kids and adults,” she added. Johnson has already amassed mentees from the states of Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan. Registrations are already filling up through the end of the year.

For girls in Atlanta, Johnson teaches a course and meticulously manages Swanky SPA Lab Workshops, meant to incorporate elements of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and STEAM (includes Arts), allowing girls to create their own makeup projects.

Check out Johnson’s e-course, Spa Party Business Coaching Academy 101 at carmenjohnson.podia.com. She was recently recognized by the International Association of Women (IAW) as a 2021-2022 Influencer.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6b44192-69c8-4754-8f54-1925e0e321ce