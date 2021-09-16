D2L WAVE AND EMSI BURNING GLASS PARTNER TO TACKLE UPSKILLING

Kitchener, Waterloo, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Emsi Burning Glass, the leader in labour market data, is partnering with D2L Wave to help corporations develop and implement data-informed upskilling strategies.

D2L Wave is a bold new approach to professional development that makes it easy for employees to develop new skills by accessing an online catalog of high-quality education options from leading educational institutions.

Emsi Burning Glass has revolutionized how labour market data can be used to understand economic and workforce activity. Emsi Burning Glass’ data, which covers more than 99% of the workforce, enables corporations:

Pinpoint key labour market information

View industry competitive intelligence

Ensure talent strategies are aligned to both regional and industry trends





As the competition to attract and retain top talent increases, D2L Wave helps corporations get ahead by upskilling their current workforce in areas critical to their business strategy. Emsi Burning Glass provides deep insight into industry trends and in-demand skills which allows D2L Wave to customize education paths for specific industries and job functions. This partnership provides corporations with visibility into skill trends and gaps, and direct access to courses from leading education institutions.

“This partnership exemplifies the purpose of our Open Skills Initiative to create a common language between education providers and employers,” said Bob Hieronymus, Vice President for Partnerships at Emsi Burning Glass. “And it highlights the application of our skill-to-course-mapping Skillabi technology in the context of upskilling.”

“Innovative companies know that future-proofing their business requires investment, and the best long-term investment they can make is in their people,” says Tom Donnelly, Chief Corporate Development Officer of D2L. “Our partnership with Emsi Burning Glass allows us to provide hyper-specific labour market information that highlights the skills in highest demand across their industry and region. But knowing what skills are needed is only part of the challenge. By matching the required skills with education options designed to build them, we make it simple for corporations to ensure that investments are impactful to both the business and their people. It is a major advancement in the professional development space, and we’re proud to be at the center of it.”

ABOUT D2L WAVE

D2L Wave is an upskilling education platform for companies that want to amplify employee potential by cultivating lifelong learning and future-proofed skills. It connects your workforce with professional development opportunities that align with your company’s business strategy. To learn more, visit D2L Wave .

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our 1,000 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education, and businesses at www.D2L.com .

ABOUT EMSI BURNING GLASS

Emsi Burning Glass is the world’s leading authority on job skills, workforce talent, and labor market dynamics, providing expertise that empowers businesses, learning providers, and governments to find the skills and talent they need, and enables workers to unlock new career opportunities. With engineers and data specialists continually collecting and analyzing data from thousands of job boards, company websites, online resumes, employee profiles, and traditional government sources, the company produces the most comprehensive, up-to-date picture of the labor market available.

Emsi Burning Glass market research, analytical software, and data expertise is used by companies across the globe to better understand their own workforce and identify skilled and diverse talent for future growth. The company also guides colleges and universities in connecting their programs to the needs of the local labor market, and advises government entities in creating more effective programs for economic prosperity. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and Moscow, Idaho, Emsi Burning Glass is active in more than 30 countries and has offices in the United Kingdom, Italy, New Zealand, and India. The company is backed by global private equity leader KKR.

D2L MEDIA CONTACT

Christine D’Angela

Director External Strategic Communications, D2L Corporation

pr@D2L.com

Twitter: @D2L

© 2021 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.