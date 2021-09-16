CryptoCurrencyWire Extends Collaboration with Bitcoin Events to Serve as the Official NewsWire for Crypto Fest 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), one of 50+ brands part of IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), today announces that it will collaborate once again with Bitcoin Events for their third annual Crypto Fest 2021 Conference . The conference, set to take place on Oct. 29, 2021, will be held in an entirely digital format, enabling thousands of delegates to attend and interact with one another from the comfort of their own homes. CCW is named as the official newswire partner for the event, and IBN will be serving as the conference’s corporate communications firm.



This year’s Crypto Fest Conference is set to host more than 2,500 attendees from 80+ countries in addition to approximately 30 expert speakers. The conference will seek to unite entrepreneurs, traders, investors, developers, industry enthusiasts and others with a jam-packed day that features exciting keynotes, workshops, presentations, contentious and controversial topics, product exhibitions, competitions and more.

Attendees will be presented with an invaluable opportunity to gain insights into how cryptocurrencies, nonfungible tokens, decentralized finance, alt coins, tokens and stable coins are disrupting various industries. They will also be able to develop strategies for successful cryptocurrency and blockchain implementation, learn from real-world case studies, and discover how cryptocurrencies can enable financial inclusion and greater participation in the financial ecosystem.

IBN and CCW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by CCW will include a wire-grade press release to announce the event, multiple full-length articles with amplified article syndication across CCW’s 5,000+ strategic distribution partners, as well as featured placement of the conference on IBN’s events page along with a site-wide banner on the CCW website.

“We are delighted to continue our longstanding collaboration with CryptoCurrencyWire, which will be serving as Crypto Fest’s official newswire partner,” said Sonya Kuhnel, Founder of Bitcoin Events. “Our collaboration with CryptoCurrencyWire and the InvestorBrandNetwork, when coupled to their impressive news coverage, direct connections to an expansive audience, and broad social media capabilities, puts us in the ideal position to provide exceptional exposure and value to all conference participants.”

In addition to CryptoCurrencyWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, IBN will provide social media coverage of the virtual event. Collectively among its 50+ investor-oriented brands, the network now has more than 2 million likes and followers across various social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“We are delighted to be working with the Bitcoin Events team once again,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. “This ongoing collaboration is a highlight for the CCW team, and we are excited to once again have the opportunity to highlight the decentralized finance sector, a sector which we believe will continue to gain a rapid increase in prominence over the coming years.”

To find out more and register, visit the event’s official website at https: / /cryptofest.co.za/ .

About Bitcoin Events

Bitcoin Events was founded by Sonya Kuhnel and Theo Sauls in 2014. They are both early adopters of bitcoin and are extremely passionate about the future of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Sonya and Theo saw a need to educate and inform people about the opportunities offered by digital currencies and blockchain technology. In 2015, Bitcoin Events started the Blockchain Africa Conferences to address this need. To date, Bitcoin Events have hosted seven highly successful Blockchain Africa Conferences in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and most recently online. Bitcoin Events is also the host of the annual Crypto Fest and DeFi Conferences.

More than 10,000 attendees from 165+ countries have attended the events over the years.

About CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

CryptoCurrencyWire is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

CryptoCurrencyNewsWire is where news, content and information converge via crypto.

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website, applicable to all content provided by CCW wherever published or re-published: https://www.cryptocurrencywire.com/disclaimer/