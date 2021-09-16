Culture Days is One Week Away!

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A colourful adventure begins in just one week, with the launch of Culture Days on Friday, September 24, 2021, and continuing through to October 24. Grassroots community volunteers, public libraries, independent artists, major arts, culture, and heritage institutions, festivals, and municipalities stand ready to reopen the portal to a world of art and expression, again bolstering our creative curiosity and connection to each other when we need it most. There’s something for every taste with more than 1,600 free, immersive arts and culture events and activities planned for people to enjoy across the country outdoors, indoors, or right from the comfort of home.



Culture Days activities will once again align with regional and provincial health and safety guidelines, including requiring that all registered in-person events adhere to local regulations. Participants can also rest a little easier with flexible options, including a robust catalogue of online events to be enjoyed regardless of health, geographic, travel or personal restrictions.

“This is the second time we’ve expanded Culture Days to embrace hybrid and digital programs, extending the traditional three days to a jam-packed four weeks. We’re inviting everyone across Canada to take advantage of the extraordinary variety of activities,” said Shannon Bowler, Executive Director of Culture Days. She adds, “We encourage everyone to take part in whatever way they feel most comfortable, whether by attending events in their local community, connecting with millions across the country through online workshops and performances, or rediscovering their creative spark in art-making from home.”

“The past 18 months have presented enormous challenges to cultural organizations, artists, and creatives who thrive on interacting directly with their communities,” says Sarah Iley, Chair of the Culture Days Board of Directors, “We are grateful to our partners for recognizing the importance of supporting arts and culture. We hope people embrace Culture Days as an opportunity to find reconnection through arts and culture and renew their support of a thriving cultural sector—one that benefits everyone across Canada in communities large and small.”

RE:IMAGINE Arts and Culture

Culture Days is documenting this year’s journey through a special blog series and companion video series featuring the inspiring stories of writers and creatives, each one a reimagining of how we create, share and sustain arts and culture.

Rediscover Your Creativity

It's easy to find events using Culture Days' comprehensive search system, allowing you to discover events by location, type, language or date, plus, enjoy a handy Collections feature allowing you to curate a personal list of must-see/do events and programs. Search for Events by Region, Type or Date , or visit culturedays.ca to learn more, find featured events, or explore online offerings.

Join some of Canada’s favourite landmark organizations and institutions who have registered programs for Culture Days, including: The Royal Conservatory, Toronto International Festival of Authors, TO Live, Luminato, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Massey Hall, the National Arts Centre, TD Niagara Jazz Festival, Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, Nuit Blanche Winnipeg, the Art Gallery of Regina, Nuit Blanche Saskatoon, Jubilee Auditoria, Edmonton Opera, and City of Vancouver Public Art Program.



Free programs are offered in nearly every corner of the country, from Halifax to Whitehorse. Discover in-person and online hubs of activities in St. Catharines, Halton Hills, Scugog, Oakville, Milton, Vaughan, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, Edmundston, Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Dauphin, Flin Flon, The Pas, Yorkton, Weyburn, Humboldt, Prince Albert, Edmonton, Calgary, Canmore, High River, Grande Prairie, Red Deer, Kelowna, Richmond, Mission, Victoria, Salmon Arm, North Vancouver, Surrey, Nanaimo, and more!



Full listings of Alberta Culture Days events, which got a head start on celebrations on September 1, can be found here, Our sister celebration Journ é es de la culture in Québec, have even more events on offer here .

Culture Days 2021 is September 24 to October 24, 2021.

Blog | Media & Gallery | Research | Learn More

Create with us!

#CultureDays and @culturedays on Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting an estimated 2 million annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations and municipalities in hundreds of communities across Canada. Now in its 12th year, Culture Days programs invite the public to get hands-on and behind-the-scenes to highlight the importance of arts and culture by connecting communities and creators.

The Culture Days national office works with provincial partners and a wide network of event organizers, from grassroots community volunteers to major institutions. As a leading national voice for an active and engaged cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that lead to greater cultural engagement. Culture Days is a registered charity, visit culturedays.ca for more information and to donate.

Financial support for Culture Days is provided by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), CBC (National Broadcast Partner), and BT/A (National Creative Partner).

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mercedes Blackwood | 416.557.3361 | mercedes@blackcoffeecommunications.ca