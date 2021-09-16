Global Organic Bedding Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Bedding Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032397/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bed Linen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$439.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mattress segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $240.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
- The Organic Bedding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$240.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$200.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
- Pillows Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
- In the global Pillows segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$136.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$186.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$126.5 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -
- Boll and Branch
- Coyuchi
- Good Night Naturals
- L.L.Bean
- Magnolia Organics
- Parachute Home
- SOL Organics
- The Company Store
- The Natural Sleep Store
- The Organic Mattress
- WJ Southard
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032397/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Organic Bedding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Organic Bedding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Organic Bedding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Bed Linen by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Bed Linen by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bed Linen by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Mattress by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Mattress by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Mattress by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Pillows by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Pillows by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pillows by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Organic Bedding by
Type - Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA Historic Review for Organic Bedding by Type - Bed
Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Organic Bedding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bed Linen, Mattress,
Pillows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Organic Bedding
by Type - Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Organic Bedding by Type -
Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Organic Bedding by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bed Linen,
Mattress, Pillows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Organic Bedding
by Type - Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Organic Bedding by Type -
Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Organic Bedding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bed Linen, Mattress,
Pillows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Organic Bedding
by Type - Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: China Historic Review for Organic Bedding by Type -
Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Organic Bedding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bed Linen, Mattress,
Pillows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Organic Bedding
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Organic Bedding by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Organic Bedding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Organic Bedding
by Type - Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Organic Bedding by Type -
Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Organic Bedding by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bed Linen,
Mattress, Pillows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Organic Bedding
by Type - Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: France Historic Review for Organic Bedding by Type -
Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Organic Bedding by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bed Linen,
Mattress, Pillows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Organic Bedding
by Type - Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Organic Bedding by Type -
Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Organic Bedding by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bed Linen,
Mattress, Pillows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Organic Bedding
by Type - Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Organic Bedding by Type -
Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Organic Bedding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bed Linen, Mattress,
Pillows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Organic Bedding by
Type - Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: UK Historic Review for Organic Bedding by Type - Bed
Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Organic Bedding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bed Linen, Mattress,
Pillows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Organic
Bedding by Type - Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Organic Bedding by
Type - Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Organic
Bedding by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bed
Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Organic
Bedding by Type - Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Organic Bedding by
Type - Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Organic Bedding
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bed Linen,
Mattress, Pillows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Organic
Bedding by Type - Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Organic Bedding by
Type - Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Organic Bedding
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bed Linen,
Mattress, Pillows and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032397/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________