American Subcontractor Association (ASA) and COMPASS by Bespoke Metrics are leading the way in creating a level playing field for prequalification

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Operating Officer of ASA, Richard Bright writes: While we all understand the growing need for risk management, prequalification has traditionally been one sided. We struggle to keep up with the multiple unique general contractor requests, understand how the data is used, why each general contractor has a different set of requirements and a different platform to fulfil said requirements.



When things are out of balance and where challenges for subcontractors exist, there are opportunities for the ASA to step in and address them. Prequalification is one such challenge and we have partnered with COMPASS by Bespoke Metrics to offer subcontractor-centric solutions in the form of:



Standardization of data updated once a year through the 1Form (universal form) Full control over which general contractors, down to the user, can access your data Secure transfer of data to your general contractors, owners, banks, surety, and etc. Data-driven independent third-party scoring to support quality-based selection



Bespoke Metrics will be launching their new 2021 COMPASS 1Form this quarter. Collaboration with over 100 of the largest general contractors and insurers ensures the COMPASS 1Form meets all prequalification requirements. New for this year, we have a voice through the ASA User Tech Group to ensure subcontractor concerns, such as time to complete, ease of use, and access to sensitive data are being communicated and addressed within the supply chain.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN SUBCONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

The ASA promotes the rights and interests of subcontractors, specialty contractors and suppliers by building strength in the community through education, advocacy, networking and professional growth. To learn more about the ASA, visit https://www.asaonline.com/ .

ABOUT BESPOKE METRICS