Purdue Cyber Apprenticeship Program Announces $5,000 Kickstart Program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help companies develop and gain access to much needed cybersecurity talent, the Purdue Cyber Apprenticeship Program (P-CAP) is offering eligible employers up to $5,000 toward cybersecurity training for new employees or to up-skill their current workforce. In partnership with the Department of Labor, P-CAP's kickstart program is accessible for a limited time and while funds are still available.

Companies will need to be enrolled as an Employer Partner with the Purdue Cyber Apprenticeship Program to be eligible for Kickstart funding. P-CAP has made the application and approval process very easy, and once a partner, eligible employers can access new candidates or up-skill their current workforce. Employers can enroll at any time and can choose to use the training funds as needed. As an example, with $5,000, an apprentice can complete P-CAP's Cybersecurity Technician Training, Cybersecurity Analyst Training and one industry certification.

"I am honored and excited to be a part of P-CAP. Developing skilled cybersecurity professionals is vital to our economy and national security interests. P-CAP is an excellent example of how businesses can tap into a pool of highly motivated individuals either eager to start their careers in cybersecurity or wanting to step up to that next level. We developed the Kickstart Program so that Employer Partners can get access to talent now, or to up-skill their current workforce quickly." - Dr. Marcus Rogers, Executive Director, Purdue Cyber Apprenticeship Program.

There is a new cybersecurity attack every 39 seconds. Businesses are hacked an average of 2,244 times per day. The risk of a cybersecurity threat is higher than ever before. With P-CAP's Kickstarter Program, companies can fill their cybersecurity needs and receive nationally recognized training, using funds provided through the Purdue Cyber Apprenticeship Program. To learn how your company can become an eligible partner, visit http://purduecyber.com/kickstart/.

About P-CAP: The Purdue Cyber Apprenticeship Program is a twenty-first-century apprenticeship program built to produce skilled cybersecurity professionals to close the talent gap within the industry. P-CAP provides a customizable workforce solution for businesses looking to hire new cyber professionals or upskill their current workforce

