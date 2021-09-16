Rapsodo Launches Annual Membership Model to Expand its Data Solutions and Offer Baseball and Softball Programs the Ultimate Player Development Platform

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, the sports data company known for helping athletes analyze real-time metrics to perfect their game, today announces its launch of a new subscription-based membership model that grants baseball and softball teams at every level exclusive access to an array of data analytics, as well as Rapsodo’s HITTING 2.0 and PITCHING 2.0 hardware devices, starting at $1,500/year with the option to add on additional features.



The annual membership will include new features for both existing and new members, including:

RapScore Player Evaluation Metric (NEW)

App Customization (NEW)

Auto-Pitch Tagging (NEW)

Dedicated Rapsodo Account Manager (NEW)

Kinematics (COMING SOON)

Rapsodo Certified Assessments (NEW)

Access to Rapsodo Diamond App (NEW)

Rapsodo Game Mode (NEW) ($1,000 Annual Add-on)

Unlimited Coach Accounts

Unlimited Player Profiles

Advanced Rapsodo Pitching & Hitting Reports

PDF Export

10,000 Videos

Exclusive Discounts on all Rapsodo Products

4 Annual Certification Courses



Used by a range of teams from youth to professional, the Rapsodo Team Membership provides industry-leading analytics to help accelerate player development programs across the country. With the new, robust features included in the Team Membership, player data is translated into actionable insights to drive performance.

Subscribing members are able to purchase annual add-ons to enhance their experience, such as:

Game Mode, a new feature that turns the HITTING 2.0 device into an interactive and competitive batting game: $1,000

Driveline Advanced Package: $2,000 for team membership. Customers who purchase a Driveline Advanced package will receive a TRAQ-S software, PULSE DASH, a Driveline PLUS account, and more.

Driveline Advisor Package: $5,000 for team membership. Those who want to upgrade to a Driveline Advisor add-on will receive all of the benefits Advanced offers, plus EDGE reports, custom inputs and datasets, Driveline priority support and more.



“This annual membership provides players and coaches with a one-stop-shop for important data that will ultimately help improve each player’s game and streamline training for coaches,” said Batuhan Okur, Founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “We look forward to offering more opportunities with this membership, including our newest add-on, Game Mode, to enhance batting practice for a more interactive and competitive experience.”

“Our team has worked hard to put together a package for coaches and players to get the most out of their Rapsodo units and data,” said Art Chou, Rapsodo North America General Manager. “We listened to our coaches and are now providing them the tools to have an enhanced, data-driven player development program.”

“I’m very excited to announce our Team Membership, especially all of the new and enhanced features our team has developed with coaches and players in mind,” said Seth Daniels, Director of Diamond Sports. “With new features like Auto Pitch Tagging, coaches can spend more time working with players and understanding the insights from the data rather than charting pitches.”

Trusted by all 30 MLB teams and more than 7,000 coaches across the U.S., Rapsodo’s sports equipment and technology is designed and priced to bring a data-driven edge to player development programs of all sizes. Programs and teams are encouraged to take advantage of their annual membership and implement it as a useful tool for training.

For more information on memberships, visit: rapsodo.com/team-membership.

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak. Rapsodo, operating globally in four countries, continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." Devoted to growing its business and customer base, Rapsodo was recognized as part of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in 2021. To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com.

