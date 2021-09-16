Teletrac Navman Releases Infographic on Driving Dangers of Fall: Highlighting the Most Dangerous States and Cities to Drive in the U.S.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autumn is in sight, but hidden among the fallen leaves is a plethora of seasonal driving hazards that pose a risk to unaware drivers.



Teletrac Navman , a leading global mobile asset and fleet management software provider, has created an infographic containing tips on these seasonal dangers, including a breakdown of the top 10 U.S. cities with the highest rate of fatal car collisions in the fall.

Between the colder weather, falling leaves and receding sunlight, fall ushers in many unique conditions that make for potentially deadly driving conditions. For instance, leaves on the road – wet from seasonal rain – can be as slick as ice. The colder weather also means that tires lose pressure faster, leading to more accidents caused by underinflated tires. Fall also hosts Halloween, when children’s costumes hamper their vision while also making them harder to see on the road while trick-or-treating.

Some cities have had deadlier autumns than others. According to the data, the cities with the highest fall fatality rates for car collisions are:

Jackson, MS Glendale, AZ Tuscon, AZ Kansas City, MO Memphis, TN Albuquerque, NM Aurora, CO Jacksonville, FL Nashville, TN Louisville, KY

The top three cities far exceed the national average of 2.65 fatal collisions per 100,000 residents, with Tuscon at 7.2, Glendale at 7.99 and Jackson at 9.62 – nearly four times the national average.

“Overall, fall may not have as many fatalities as other seasons, but there are still many unique dangers,” said Ben Williams, director of digital and central marketing at Teletrac Navman. “We urge our customers and everyone else on the road to be aware of these hazards and take proactive steps to mitigate the risks they pose.”

Over the next year, Teletrac Navman will be releasing an infographic each season highlighting the dangers for that time of year, along with tips to help drivers stay safe on the road.

The full fall infographic, including detailed lists of fall dangers and driving tips, can be found here: https://www.teletracnavman.com/resources/resource-library/infographics/dangerous-driving-behavior-during-the-fall-infographic

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a global, market leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging AI and machine learning to drive next generation mobile asset and fleet management. Powered by AI to turn real-time data into decisions, Teletrac Navman’s specialized solutions deliver businesses with simplified, smart, predictive and actionable insights to help enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers and simplifies information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 550,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company is headquartered in Orange County, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.TeletracNavman.com .

For Media Inquiries:

Jonathan Winslow

Bastion Elevate

714-883-2073

jon@bastionelevate.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d2d981e-52f8-4d38-8e1e-5bd407e43918