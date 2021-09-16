CDPHP NCQA Ratings Remain Strong for 2021

Albany, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP has some of the top-rated private health plans in New York state, according to recent NCQA Health Insurance Plan Ratings. The health plan is also rated among the top plans in the nation in the areas of consumer experience, prevention, and treatment.

“Even as we faced great uncertainly over the past 18 months, CDPHP persevered and continues to offer our members the highest quality of care and award-winning customer service,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO, CDPHP. “I highly encourage individuals to keep these ratings in mind when shopping for health care coverage this fall,” added Bennett.

NCQA rates plans on a scale of 1 to 5, where 5 is the highest score and 1 is the lowest. Plans were scored on consumer experience, prevention, and treatment, as well as NCQA accreditation.

Below is a breakdown of how all CDPHP plans are rated for 2021*:

Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc. – Commercial (HMO) – 5 out of 5

Capital District Physicians’ Healthcare Network Commercial (HMO/POS) – 5 out of 5

CDPHP Universal Benefits, Inc. – Commercial (PPO) – 4.5 out of 5

Capital District Physicians’ Healthcare Network – Self-Funded (PPO) – 4.5 out of 5

Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc. – Medicaid (HMO) – 4.5 out of 5

Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc. – Medicare (HMO) – 4.5 out of 5

Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc. – Medicare (PPO) – 4.5 out of 5

CDPHP will complement our award-winning plans with a suite of enhancements and extras for 2022:

A $0 cost-share for primary care physician visits for children ages 18 and under. The deductible will apply to qualified high deductible plans for non-well preventive visits. The benefit does not apply to Standard plans.

A $0 cost-share for live video doctor visits with Doctor On Demand. The deductible will apply for qualified high deductible plans. This benefit does not apply to Standard plans.

An increase from $75 to $100 for the popular weight management reimbursement.

Eligible members can be reimbursed up to $400 per plan year for going to the gym or attending a digital fitness class, and their covered dependents can earn up to a combined $200 – a total of $600 per contract!

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA’s HEDIS® is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices.

*Due to the COVID-19 crisis, NCQA did not issue ratings for 2020.

