5th Annual World Energy Storage Day Virtual Conference & Expo Offers Global Platform For Energy Storage And E-Mobility Leaders on Sept. 21-22

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customized Energy Solutions (CES) presents the fifth annual World Energy Storage Day (WESD), a virtual Conference & Expo that convenes energy storage and e-mobility pioneers, regulators, policymakers, associations, and think tanks from over 100 countries to deliberate the challenges, opportunities, and solutions that will lead us to a greener, more sustainable future. The event aims to drive awareness, facilitate bilateral trade and global market development, and spark new research and innovation in energy storage and other emerging technologies.



Starting at 8pm ET on September 21 in the U.S., the event will feature live sessions and workshops discussing the policy landscape, investment scenarios, and the latest innovations and research on stationary energy storage, EVs and charging infrastructure, green hydrogen, supply chain, and more.

A workshop on long duration energy storage will be a key highlight of the U.S. agenda. The workshop will run from 12:30-1:30pm ET on September 22 and will feature prominent speakers from the Department of Energy, World Bank, Google, National Grid, and more. Other workshops on the agenda include:

“This event was created to foster a global ecosystem for promoting emerging technologies in energy storage,” says Craig Tropea, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CES. “Our event partners and supporters all recognize the value of collaborating to capitalize on the momentum we’ve helped create, and our expert-led sessions will focus especially on effectively integrating renewables, EV adoption, and reliable, resilient energy.”

Additional program highlights include a country roundtable, partner seminars, startup pitches, a networking lounge, and a media corner.

During a Global Startup Showcase, startups will present new ideas in smart energy, energy storage, e-mobility, green H2, and IoT. Judges will select the top 10 startups, giving them the opportunity to showcase their solutions and technology to more than 20,000 international attendees at the expo. Selected startups will also earn the opportunity to be a part of various startup accelerator programs and funding opportunities with CES. Attendees can also expect a WESD Photograph Contest and an Emerging Tech Info-Artist competition .

Supporting partners include Keysight Technologies, Underwriters Laboratories, Accure Battery Intelligence, The World Bank, U.S. Department of Energy, Indo German Energy Forum, and Schaultbau. The full list of more than 30 partners is available here .

For registration and more details on the WESD Global Virtual Conference & Expo, visit Live.EnergyStorageDay.org .

About World Energy Storage Day (WESD)

With energy storage rising to the forefront of industry developments, World Energy Storage Day is celebrated on September 22nd every year by various global industry stakeholders, policy makers, think tanks and associations to acknowledge its importance across the globe. It is a global movement initiated by various apex trade bodies working to promote and adopt energy storage, e-mobility & green hydrogen technologies for a sustainable future. Learn more about WESD at EnergyStorageDay.org .

About Customized Energy Solutions (CES)

Established in 1998, Customized Energy Solutions is an energy advisory and service company that works closely with clients to navigate the wholesale and retail electricity markets across the United States and globally. CES offers software solutions, back office operational support, and advisory and consulting services focused on asset optimization and energy market participation efficiency. CES is also a third-party asset manager of approximately 10,000 MWs of renewable and conventional generation resources across all ISOs in the United States and Ontario, Canada. CES empowers clients to achieve their goals by helping them navigate the evolving energy markets, complex market rules, and new energy technologies. To learn more, visit CES-LTD.com or connect with CES on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

