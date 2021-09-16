Hickory Farms Expands 2021 Fall Offerings with New Game Day and Halloween Collections

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Favorite Food Gift Retailer, Hickory Farms , is gearing up for a fall season like no other. After experiencing unprecedented demand with consumers wanting to connect with loved ones and share delicious snacks from afar, the company is now offering expanded gift collections for celebrating Game Day and Halloween alongside the returning fan-favorite Fall collection. Customers will see specially-designed packaging and themed novelty gifts perfect for sending to football fans and Halloween lovers.



After first launching the Fall collection in 2020, the retailer is building on the collection this year with new products including the Autumn Entertaining Gift Set, available with and without wine. The gift set includes a reusable serving tray in a pretty autumnal print that recipients are sure to use many times, along with a variety of meats, cheeses, and sweets.

“We are always seeking to offer our customers a wide selection of gifting options in beautiful and unique packaging and these new collections are perfect,” said Diane Pearse, CEO at Hickory Farms. “From a fun football serving bowl in our Big Game Gift Set to orange and black boxes adorned with pumpkins and cats in our Spooky Snacks Halloween Gift Tower, we have something for everyone, during every special occasion.”

Below is a sampling of the Fall, Game Day, and Halloween collections that are available now on HickoryFarms.com .

Hickory Farms Game Day Collection



Big Game Gift Set - Score extra points with the football fan in your life by sending a meat and cheese gift basket they’ll love. Signature Beef and Spicy Beef Summer Sausages, Jalapeño Cheddar Blend, Bacon & Smoked Cheddar Blend, and Spicy Brown Mustard stack up for a hearty bite. Gil’s Gourmet Zinfandel Garlic Salsa and Casa Chicas Chips add tons of flavor to their game day snack spread, and Chocolate Caramel Corn is a sweet treat to enjoy while they watch. Everything is tucked into a fun Football Serving Bowl with a Cheese Spreader for easy enjoyment! ($84.99)



Touchdown Treats Gift Box - Game Day calls for snacks that score serious points. Treat the football lover on your list to this meat and cheese gift box filled with Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Spreadable Pepper Jack Cheese, Smoked Cheddar Blend, Belgian Ale Mustard, and Golden Toasted Crackers, plus a sweet Football Crispy Rice Treat. The specially-designed football box adds a touch they'll cheer for! ($34.99)



Hickory Farms Fall Collection

Autumn Entertaining Gift Set with Wine - Give the gift of a festive fall gathering! This gift set features a dishwasher-safe, reusable melamine serving tray in a pretty autumnal print they'll use again and again. All-Natural Beef Summer Sausage, Original and Truffle Dry Salami, Smoked Cheddar Blend, Harvest Cheddar Blend, Horseradish Blend, Parmesan Artichoke Spread, and Fruity Walnut Crisps all come together to make a delicious meat and cheese spread. Gummy Pumpkins and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways add sweet indulgence to this fall gift. They can enjoy these delicious treats with a glass of Generosity Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon for the ultimate flavor experience! ($99.99) Note: Also available without wine



Fall Sweets & Snacks Gift Box

- Surprise someone special with a collection of sweet and savory treats to celebrate the fall season! Famous flavors like Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Smoked Gouda Blend, Farmhouse Cheddar, and Cranberry Mustard pair beautifully for a tasty, hearty bite with Golden Toasted Crackers. Then, to end on a sweet note, this fall gift is finished with our indulgent Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels. The signature designed autumn box adds lots of festive fall color to this delicious gift. ($34.99)

Hickory Farms Halloween Collection



Spooky Snacks Halloween Gift Tower - Scare up Halloween fun with this gift tower filled with snacks. Four of our signature designed boxes are filled with Signature Beef and Spicy Beef Summer Sausages, Farmhouse Cheddar, Jalapeño Cheddar Blend, Smoked Cheddar Blend, and Sweet Hot and Spicy Sriracha Mustards. Halloween treats like Chocolate Pumpkins, Gummy Pumpkins, Cookies & Cream Popcorn, and Candy Corn Crispy Rice Treat finish this gift off on a sweet note. ($44.99)

Happy Halloween Gift Basket - The Halloween fanatic in your life will love to unwrap this spooky collection of snacks! Our signature designed Halloween basket is filled with Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Smooth & Sharp Cheddar Blend, Honey Pineapple Mustard, and Golden Toasted Crackers to create a scary delicious meat and cheese spread. They can enjoy alongside sweet treats like Candy Corn, Gummy Pumpkins, and a Mummy Crispy Rice Treat for the perfect Halloween snack spread. ($39.99)

Hickory Farms will be releasing its Holiday collection on October 1 and a brand new Hanukkah collection on November 1. Throughout the holiday season, the retailer will be offering deals including free shipping and BOGOs. Make sure to follow on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter for the latest news and www.hickoryfarms.com .

Please note: all alcohol gifts have shipping restrictions. Generosity Cellars, Aunar, and Contollo wines are shippable to all but the following states: AK, AL, AR, DE, HI, KY, MS, RI, SD, UT. Name-brand wines and champagne are available to ship to CA, FL, MN, and DC. Find out more at www.hickoryfarms.com

ABOUT HICKORY FARMS, LLC

Since 1951, Hickory Farms LLC has been a leading retailer of food gifts and specialty foods available online, in catalogs, and in leading mass merchants, supermarkets, and a variety of seasonal retail shopping locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.HickoryFarms.com or join the conversation on Instagram ; Facebook ; Pinterest ; TikTok or Twitter .

