Brandless™ Partners with Imagine Dragons to Support Tyler Robinson Foundation for Pediatric Cancer

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Brandless , one of the world’s fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms, today announced a partnership with Imagine Dragons to support Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF) , the nonprofit organization of the GRAMMY Award-winning band dedicated to supporting children battling childhood cancer. This partnership also launches the Brandless B.More Community Giving Program . The program empowers Brandless to support causes both they and their community believe in and is yet another way the company is activating its mission to make better-for-you products more accessible.



“It is such an honor to be partnering with Imagine Dragons in support of Tyler Robinson Foundation,” said Cyd Tetro, CEO of Brandless. “This collaboration allows our B.More Giving Program and our community to make a meaningful difference by helping families pay for their children’s medical bills and ongoing care.”

This partnership will support TRF in several significant ways:

Donating four percent of all product sales from October 1 through the end of 2021.



Creating special TRF bundles of much-needed items for families whose children are fighting cancer that Brandless customers can purchase and donate.



Sponsoring the Imagine Dragons Wrecked Cover Contest, a global competition for fans to submit covers of the band’s new single Wrecked, a song about battling cancer. Contest winners will receive $65,000 in cash awards, courtesy of Brandless, with the first-place winner taking home a cash prize of $50,000. This contest is helping to raise awareness for TRF and providing grants to offset out-of-pocket expenses for families whose children are receiving cancer treatments. Click HERE to learn more about the contest and submit an entry. The cover submission deadline is Sept. 19, 2021, and the public voting opens Sept. 20, 2021, with the final winners announced on Oct. 11, 2021.





In addition, Brandless invites its customers to use the promotional code “4Tyler” through the end of the year to receive a 15 percent discount on all Brandless product purchases.

“Giving back has always been one of our core values,” continued Tetro. “Brandless is committed to providing value to the greatest number of people possible, first by providing greater access to quality products and by making lasting change in our communities through collaborative initiatives like these.”

In the future, the Brandless B.More Community Giving Program will include other formal partnerships with nonprofits and organizations that are doing good in the world. B.More also allows Brandless team members to expand their influence for good by giving them paid volunteer hours to donate to worthy causes of their choice.

“We’re grateful to be partnering with Brandless because they’re all about making it easier to take care of the people you love,” said Kim Gradisher, Executive Director for TRF. “TRF helps families cope with the tragedy of a pediatric cancer diagnosis by providing grants, and support from companies like Brandless helps us magnify our impact even more.”



For more information or to donate to TRF, visit trf.org

About BRANDLESS™

Brandless is one of the world’s fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. We make it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families, and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging, and people over promotion, we’re leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy. Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter , and visit Brandless.com to order.

About Tyler Robinson Foundation

Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF) helps strengthen families financially and emotionally as they cope with the tragedy of a pediatric cancer diagnosis by providing grants specifically to offset out-of-pocket life expenses. TRF is the nonprofit organization of the GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum selling band Imagine Dragons. TRF meets a critical need in communities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Each year, one in 285 children are diagnosed with cancer. While many pediatric cancer organizations focus on growing awareness and support for families with the physical and emotional toll of a diagnosis, the huge financial hardship cancer treatment places on families is rarely discussed. More than 85% of every dollar TRF raises goes right to families in need. For more information, visit TRF.org .