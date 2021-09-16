Global Small Scale LNG Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.1% During the Forecast Period 2021-2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Global Small Scale LNG Market Forecast , 2021 to 2031: By CAPEX (USD Million) By Capacity (MTPA), Market Segment by Value Chain (SSLNG Liquefaction Plant, SSLNG Storage, SSLNG Transport, SSLNG Re-gasification) Market Segment by Plant Process (Gas Treatment, H2S/CO2 Removal, Dehydration, Heavy Component Removal, LNG Liquefaction, Other Plant Process) Market Segment by Storage (Single Containment Tanks, Double Containment Tanks, Full Containment Tanks, Pressurized Small Tanks, Membrane Tanks, In-ground Tanks) Market Segment by Transport (Small LNG Carriers, Small LNG Trucks, Other SSLNG Transport) Market Segment by Re-Gasification (Open Rack Vaporisers (ORV), Submerged Combustion Vaporisers (SCV), Ambient Air Vaporisers (AAV), Odorisation, Send-out, and Delivery) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

Can Small Scale LNG Full Fill All Emission Promises?

Small scale LNG can bring attractive environmental benefits both to the gas production (preventing flaring) as well as end-customer use (LNG for transport / power & heating generation), compared to alternative fossil fuels. This includes CO2, SOx, NOx, particles and noise emissions. The development and maturation of small scale LNG technology is seen as the key enabler. For example, more efficient and cost-effective small scale liquefaction processes are being developed, while for LNG as transport fuel, gas engine technology is rapidly developing.

The comprehensive report offers market estimation and forecast for the period ranging 2021 – 2031 (CAPEX & Capacity MTPA) for leading national markets and rest of the world. Moreover, the report contains dedicated leading companies covering 15 leading companies in the field of global small scale LNG .

The aim of this report is to provide detailed market, technology and industry analyses to help readers quantify and qualify the market for small scale LNG technologies used by various end-users. Special emphasis is given to ongoing research into improved efficiencies of small scale LNG. Important trends are identified and sales forecasts by value chain and major country markets are provided through 2031; these are based on sales data and projections plus information on R&D trends and their likely effects on market potential on a country-by-country basis.

Key questions answered in this exclusive report are:

What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines in small scale LNG ?

? In order to make new research and development funding, what value proposals should businesses target?

Which regulations will enhance the supply chain network for stakeholders?

In which regions in certain segments the demand may mature in the near future?

What are some of the best cost optimization strategies with suppliers with which some well-trained players succeed?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path? C-suite?

What regulations in government could challenge the status of key regional markets?

How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect chances in key fields of growth?

In different segments, what are the value-taking opportunities?

How are new players on the market going to prevent entry?

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Buffalo Marine Service INC.

Gasum Ltd.

Gazprom Ltd.

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Ltd. (SINOPEC)

Ovintiv Inc.

Equinor ASA

Ferus, Inc.

Flint Hills Resources LLC

Hokkaido gas co., ltd.

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd.

Nippon Gas Co., Ltd.

Petronas Dagangan Berhad

Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

The Global Small Scale LNG Market Report 2021-2031 (CAPEX & Capacity MTPA)report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the industry.

