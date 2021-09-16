360Wise Spotlights Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee On Gospel Music Heritage Month in America

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gospel Music Heritage Month Foundation was established years ago to celebrate and educate people everywhere about the rich heritage of the gospel music genre through word and song by Gospel Music Advocate Carl Davis. In 2008, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) and Senator Blanche Lincoln (D-AR) led the passing of a resolution in both chambers declaring September as “Gospel Music Heritage Month.”



Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has successfully led efforts since 2008 to ensure the contributions, history, and sound of Gospel music are recognized and honored throughout the nation by passing resolutions that designate September as Gospel Music Heritage Month.

“We appreciate the dynamic efforts of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in helping to establish Gospel Music Heritage month. She successfully brought the concept to the White House floor. I was honored at the National program for my 35 years at B.E.T. hosting the Bobby Jones Gospel Show. Gospel music is and will forever be an American treasure,” says Dr. Bobby Jones - Singer, Radio, Television Host, Gospel ICON

“Honoring Gospel Music is extremely important because in many ways it is the mother of all American Music. With its heavy African influence and blend of blues, jazz, funk, and rap, gospel brings improv, passion and incredible vocals that touch its listeners. The church has served for many as the conservatory of music, where many have learned to sing and play instruments. As such it is critical that we continue to celebrate this genre that contributes so much to the musical world, it’s glorious.” Quote- Vicki Mack Lataillade, Gospel Royalty and Music Industry Leading Executive

“Gospel Music Heritage Month is the time of year when we celebrate one of the cornerstones of this country's musical foundation. Not only is it a celebration of good news, but Gospel is one of the few genres whose effect is timeless and generational. Ever-changing yet Staying the same is the very heritage of Gospel Music.” Quote - Lonnie Hunter:Syndicated Radio Host, TV Host, Stellar Award-winning Artist

“Gospel heritage is beyond life itself because it’s celebrating the Good News!!! Gospel music is the life line that God has blessed us with here on earth to excite our souls and cheer our hearts and reunite our brotherhood as the children of God. Lastly Heritage, break it down like this: 'HER'...Gospel music is the mother music of this earth! 'I' this music touches the ( I ) personally in us more and deeper than any other music. 'TAGE' which means the almighty God earth…it’s ours given to us by God, our Heritage, our music and all good news!! This is truly promising to watch the 360WiSE brand push the envelope for change with brand marketing and advertising in a time when most media outlets remain silent on uplifting content.” Quote - Curtis A Farrow Emmy Award Winning Producer and Director of McDonald's GospelFest

Judy Neal Director of 360WISE Gospel says, "Congresswoman Lee’s national Gospel Music concert at the Kennedy Center in D.C. models the grand manner that local Gospel Music Heritage celebrations should follow. But we know gospel music is sure to lift you in any venue!”

