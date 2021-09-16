First Midwest Publishes 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”) today announced that it has published its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, Momentum for All. The report highlights First Midwest’s approach to CSR and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), its commitment to colleagues, clients and communities and how First Midwest integrates environmental, social and governance factors into its business model.

“Being a good corporate citizen has been a part of First Midwest’s corporate fabric since the founding of our company,” said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman and CEO of First Midwest. “This report brings to life what we are all about—how we express our character, how we live our mission and values and how we hold ourselves to the highest standard in doing so. I am extremely proud of our colleagues’ commitment to our clients, communities and each other and look forward to continuing to build on our progress as we strive to create Momentum for All.”

First Midwest’s 2020 CSR report highlights several key accomplishments and initiatives related to its:

COVID-19 pandemic support

Social responsibility, including its charitable foundation, volunteerism and sponsorships and community investment

Corporate culture, including colleague engagement, development and support

Corporate governance and leadership

Risk management, compliance and information security

Environmental responsibility

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $22 billion of assets and an additional $15 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. The primary footprint of First Midwest’s branch network and other locations is in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

