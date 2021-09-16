Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Vélizy-Villacoublay, September 16, 2021
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: September 8 to September 15, 2021
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|11 112
|48,5000
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|4 020
|48,5000
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|2 623
|48,5000
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|9-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|75 492
|48,8076
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|9-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|34 150
|48,9063
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|9-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|6 662
|48,9548
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|10-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|195 000
|48,7815
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|10-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|60 000
|48,7945
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|10-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|10 941
|48,9160
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|13-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|241 678
|48,5361
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|13-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|82 093
|48,5505
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|13-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|18 450
|48,5804
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|14-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|242 086
|48,5480
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|14-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|83 626
|48,5535
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|14-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|18 569
|48,5010
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|15-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|242 385
|49,3991
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|15-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|83 605
|49,3917
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|15-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|18 865
|49,4002
|TQE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24
;
