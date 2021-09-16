Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Vélizy-Villacoublay, FRANCE

Vélizy-Villacoublay, September 16, 2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: September 8 to September 15, 2021

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Sep-21FR0014003TT811 11248,5000XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Sep-21FR0014003TT84 02048,5000DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Sep-21FR0014003TT82 62348,5000TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Sep-21FR0014003TT875 49248,8076XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Sep-21FR0014003TT834 15048,9063DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Sep-21FR0014003TT86 66248,9548TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8610-Sep-21FR0014003TT8195 00048,7815XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8610-Sep-21FR0014003TT860 00048,7945DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8610-Sep-21FR0014003TT810 94148,9160TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8613-Sep-21FR0014003TT8241 67848,5361XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8613-Sep-21FR0014003TT882 09348,5505DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8613-Sep-21FR0014003TT818 45048,5804TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8614-Sep-21FR0014003TT8242 08648,5480XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8614-Sep-21FR0014003TT883 62648,5535DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8614-Sep-21FR0014003TT818 56948,5010TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8615-Sep-21FR0014003TT8242 38549,3991XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8615-Sep-21FR0014003TT883 60549,3917DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8615-Sep-21FR0014003TT818 86549,4002TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24

 ; 

