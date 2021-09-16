Webscale Powers Shopware’s Enterprise Cloud Delivery into North America

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the cloud platform for modern commerce, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Shopware AG , a leading ecommerce system used by some of the largest European brands, retailers and manufacturers across both B2C and B2B industries. The agreement makes Webscale the first cloud delivery engine for Shopware deployments in North America.



“Shopware delivers substantial flexibility with less complexity, allowing merchants to be fully in control of their customer experience,” said Ben Marks, Director, Global Market Development, Shopware AG. “Webscale’s modern commerce vision, together with the level of control and visibility they provide their global customer base, perfectly aligns with our goals for Shopware 6, and I’m delighted to welcome them to the Shopware partner network.”

While new to the North America market, Shopware has seen significant traction across the European and the UK ecommerce markets. Shopware will leverage Webscale’s developer-centric platform, managed CI/CD and containerized cloud deployments with headless capabilities to accelerate its adoption in the region. Together, Shopware and Webscale will address the needs of any size of business, looking to implement and realize the advantages of truly customizable commerce.

“Over the past two years, we have witnessed Shopware’s impressive expansion in the European market,” said Adrian Luna, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Webscale. “With Shopware’s push into North America, it was the perfect time to join forces in accelerating joint customer adoption, by utilizing our enterprise-grade cloud platform as the launch pad for digital agencies supporting rapidly growing ecommerce businesses.”

For agency and digital transformation partners, Webscale + Shopware will mean the accelerated adoption of a new, modern open source commerce technology and faster time-to-market. For digitally mature brands looking for an efficient, fast, and fully capable technology stack to aid their ‘mobile first’ realignment, Shopware’s modern framework, paired with Webscale’s secure and scalable cloud platform, will serve as a clear path for ecommerce success.

About Webscale

Webscale is the world’s only cloud platform for the successful delivery of modern commerce applications. Offering enterprise-grade security, predictive scalability and blazing-fast performance, the Webscale SaaS platform leverages automation and DevOps protocols to simplify the technology needs of growing brands. The platform supports omni-channel use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, including headless, progressive web applications, self-hosted and fully hosted commerce clouds. Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Unilever, Swarovski, Olympus, Regal Cinemas and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 12 countries. Webscale has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India and London, UK.

For more information, visit www.webscale.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Andrew Humber

Webscale

pr@webscale.com



About Shopware

Shopware is a leading ecommerce system and used by some of the largest European brands, retailers and manufacturers across B2C and B2B industries. As a trendsetting open source solution, Shopware gives retailers the freedom to quickly and easily realise their growth potential - with more flexibility and less complexity. Today, more than 100,000 companies rely on a Shopware solution, with all retailers - from start-ups to enterprise - generating a combined turnover of 7.6 billion euros in 2019. From its headquarters in Schöppingen, Germany, Shopware employs 300 people and relies on a global network of 1,200 sales, technology and solution partners. A community with hundreds of thousands of members gives customers access to over 4,000 extensions and certified professional support. 100% equity-financed, Shopware is completely independent; and through high investments in research and development, is the leading driver of innovation in European ecommerce.

For more information, visit www.shopware.com .

Media Contact: