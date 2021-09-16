mdf commerce publishes results on shareholders votes for the election of its directors

English French

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (“mdf commerce”) (TSX:MDF), a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, publishes today the results of the shareholders vote for the election of directors during its annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) held Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in which more than 400 people participated.

19,643,270 shares (approximately 69.16% of the common shares issued and outstanding as of July 26, 2021, the record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The candidates presented as directors during the Meeting were duly elected on the Board of Directors of mdf commerce by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The votes received for that purpose were as follows:

NOMINEES



FOR WITHHELD Number % Number % Mary-Ann Bell 18,227,345 93.23% 1,324,051 6.77% Christian Dumont 17,854,723 91.32% 1,696,673 8.68% Luc Filiatreault 15,968,129 81.68% 3,580,978 18.32% Hon. Clément Gignac 18,223,283 93.21% 1,328,113 6.79% Gilles Laporte 16,671,230 85.27% 2,880,166 14.73% Catherine Roy 16,863,457 86.25% 2,687,939 13.75% Jean-François Sabourin 15,703,376 80.32% 3,848,020 19.68% Zoya Shchupak 18,178,711 92.98% 1,372,685 7.02%

Mr. Gilles Laurin resigned from his position as a director of mdf commerce on September 9, 2021 and did not stand for re-election at the Meeting.

The Corporation also confirms the approval of the Advance Notice By-Law and the Forum Selection By-Law by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present and represented by proxy.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX: MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our Strategic Sourcing, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 800 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce inc.

Luc Filiatreault, President & CEO

Toll free: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 2004

Email: luc.filiatreault@mdfcommerce.com

Deborah Dumoulin, Chief Financial Officer

Toll free: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 2134

Email: deborah.dumoulin@mdfcommerce.com

André Leblanc, Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs

Toll Free: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 8220

Email: andre.leblanc@mdfcommerce.com