FirstBank Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with Fiesta Friday

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with its annual “Fiesta Friday” every Friday from September 17th through October 15th. Free Hispanic-inspired food, treats and entertainment will be available at select branch locations, including FirstBank Spanish Banking Centers, in Colorado, Arizona and California from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“FirstBank values diversity and believes inclusion is one of our most powerful assets, both within our own organization and in the communities we serve,” said Kevin Classen, President of FirstBank. “We encourage everyone, no matter their cultural background, to come take part in Fiesta Friday and help us celebrate the Hispanic cultures that make our communities unique.”

Fiesta Friday events will include Hispanic delicacies from various local vendors. The events are first come, first served, while supplies last.

The complete list of dates and participating branches is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 17, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lakewood, CO: 550 S. Wadsworth Blvd.

Indio, CA: 82900 Ave. 42, Unit C

Friday, Sept. 24, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thornton, CO: 3990 E. 104th Ave.

Eagle, CO: 25 Market St.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Colorado Springs, CO: 5815 Constitution Ave.

Denver, CO: 18521 Green Valley Ranch Blvd.

Friday, Oct. 8, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Glenwood Springs, CO: 2014 Grand Ave.

Longmont, CO: 1707 N. Main St.

Friday, Oct. 15, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Goodyear, AZ: 1559 N. Litchfield Rd.

Greeley, CO: 4322 West 9th St. Rd.

For more information, please visit efirstbankblog.com/fiestafriday.

