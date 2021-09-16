Unbanked Receives Visa Ready Certification for Digital Currency Program Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unbanked, a global fintech provider that connects traditional enterprise and banking systems with blockchain, today announced that it has been certified as a Visa Ready partner for Program Management within the Visa Fast Track Program. Unbanked was approved in 2020 as a Fast Track Enablement Partner, and with this VISA Ready certification, will expand its capabilities to its suite of partners.

Unbanked currently provides infrastructure for many popular cryptocurrency-powered cards available today, making it faster and easier for fintechs to leverage Visa's global payments network and introduce new crypto-friendly payment experiences. Partners of Unbanked are given a seamless way for their customers to interact with cryptocurrencies, using linked debit cards and bank accounts which can act as an easy gateway from dollars to cryptocurrencies.

Unbanked offers a full suite of crypto-enabled solutions that solve common issues in the digital payments ecosystem, including debit cards and FDIC-insured bank accounts that are available in over 200 countries. Not only does Unbanked equip customers with a more convenient, flexible way to buy, send and spend their cryptocurrency, the company's debit card program also features one of the highest rewards rates in the industry, offering users up to 6.38% back on purchases.

"We could not be more excited that Visa has certified us as a Program Manager in its Fast Track Program," said Unbanked Co-Founder, Ian Kane. "We pride ourselves on offering a full-suite issuance, compliance, and ongoing management service for Visa cards linked to digital assets.

About Unbanked

Unbanked is a global fintech solution built on blockchain. Predicated on the ethos that financial access and control is a fundamental human right, Unbanked connects traditional enterprise, fintech, and banking systems with blockchain infrastructure, expanding the utility of cryptocurrency for investing and everyday purchases. The company has a suite of highly bespoke financial products which enable both the banked, unbanked, and underbanked to create a financial experience as unique as the life they live.

You can learn more about Unbanked at unbanked.com or by following them on Facebook (facebook.com/unbankedhq), Twitter (@unbankedhq), Linkedin (linkedin.com/company/unbankedhq), and Instagram (@unbankedhq).

Related Images











Image 1: VISA | Unbanked.com









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment