Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Speaks With PagerDuty (PD) CFO – Measuring What Matters

| Source: Capital Market Laboratories Capital Market Laboratories

Encino, California, UNITED STATES

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a conversation with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of PagerDuty Howard Wilson had clear messages:

  1. The company is seeing ‘good demand signals, and those demand signals are coming across enterprise and mid-market companies’

  2. The company is seeing ‘endless range of ways’ in which it is being used across enterprises as the company now ‘operate[s] as a platform [and] can service multiple use cases.’

  3. While it’s still early, the move to a freemium model in September of 2020 has shown ‘better-than-expected results in terms of conversion.’

In a conversation with the CFO, we discussed the quarterly results and growth potential moving forward.

Read: PagerDuty (PD) - One on One with the CFO - measuring what matters

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                PagerDuty
                            
                            
                                $PD
                            
                            
                                PD
                            
                            
                                CML Pro
                            
                            
                                CMLviz
                            
                            
                                cml
                            
                            
                                Capital Market Laboratories
                            
                            
                                NYSE:PD
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data