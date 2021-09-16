Sol Systems Hires to Scale North American Footprint

Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sol Systems announces the addition of industry veterans Ray Henger, as Chief Development Officer, and Phil Priolo, as Vice President of Risk Operations. The addition of Henger and Priolo comes on the heels of Sol Systems closing a corporate investment and the launch of a $1 billion solar infrastructure and impact fund with global investor KKR.

Henger and Priolo bring over 50 years of industry and development experience to Sol Systems. The hires will enable Sol Systems to grow its North American footprint to meet the growing demand for integrated renewable energy infrastructure and community impact solutions.

“Ray and Phil are exactly the type of leaders Sol needs as the company scales to meet the sustainability and impact requirements of our customers,” said Sol Systems’ CEO, Yuri Horwitz. “They will be critical to our plans to rapidly expand our development and environmental commodity management businesses as we focus on developing sustainable energy infrastructure with impact.”

Henger leads Sol Systems’ integrated development, finance and delivery teams. Prior to Sol Systems, Henger served as Chief Development Officer at sPower where he managed 70 professionals across the development, permitting, real estate, origination, and strategy teams. During his time at sPower, the company doubled in size and expanded its pipeline from 10 GW to 18 GW. Before joining sPower, Henger served as the Chief Financial Officer for OwnEnergy. Prior to that, he held previous roles at Credit Suisse as a Managing Director in the Power and Renewables Investment Banking Group.

“I’m excited to join Sol Systems because it’s a driven team building an impact focused renewable energy business, prioritizing the environment, customers, and employees,” said Henger. “Sol Systems’ integrated sustainability platform is uniquely positioned in the industry for growth and to provide corporate buyers and customers with innovative and tailored solar energy infrastructure and impact solutions.”

Priolo leads Sol Systems’ risk and operations team and is responsible for its corporate risk and governance structure and implementation. Priolo joins the company after 15 years at Exelon Corporation. While at Exelon, he held roles in credit and risk where he developed and implemented Exelon’s credit risk policy, negotiated long term structured transactions, and monitored its $5B credit portfolio.

“I’m excited to be joining a entrepreneurial organization like Sol,” said Priolo. “Sol Systems is at the forefront of the green power revolution and poised for continued growth and development.”

###

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is a leading national solar energy firm with an established reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure, and environmental commodity businesses. To date, Sol has developed and/or financed over 1 GW of solar projects valued at more than $1 billion for Fortune 100 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities, and schools and provides services to nearly 17,000 customers across the US. The company was founded in 2008, is based in Washington, D.C., and is led by its founder. Sol Systems works with its team, partners, and clients to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit https://www.solsystems.com.