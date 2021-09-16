Colony Tire and Service Celebrates 100 Years of Glenn Trent

LYNCHBURG, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colony Tire Corporation, headquartered in Edenton, NC, purchased Glenn A. Trent Tire Company in October of 2017 and is proud to be celebrating its founder's 100th birthday on Thursday, September 23, with a party at the London Downs Golf Club.

Glenn Trent founded his business 78 years ago and entrusted Colony Tire, founded 45 years ago, as its successor, effective Oct.1, 2017. Partnering with Colony Tire allowed Glenn Trent to expand their product line and provide more extensive services to their existing customer base, effectively tapping into a vast inventory and expediting the response time to fleet needs. Glenn Trent, Jr. continues the legacy his father began and is also a valued member of the Colony Tire team in Lynchburg.

"We are extremely honored that Glenn Trent has given us the privilege to service his customer base in Lynchburg. When you grow a company like this from the ground up, working day in and day out for 78 years, it becomes more than just a business--it's your life legacy. Glenn's work ethic is unprecedented, and at 99, he still goes on road calls regularly, just to make sure the customer is taken care of in a manner that he would approve of. This level of customer service is hard to find in this day and time in any business. Fortunately, Glenn plans to continue servicing customers, and we couldn't be more proud to continue our partnership," said Charlie Creighton, CEO of Colony Tire Corp.

Colony Tire is one of the largest Commercial Tire dealers in the South with over 35 locations across Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Colony Tire was founded in 1976 in Rodanthe, NC, with just two gasoline pumps. Over the next few years, the company purchased two small oil companies in Edenton and Roper, NC and became a Farm Bureau tire dealer.

Today, Colony is a multi-million dollar business and one of the leading tire distributors and automotive service providers in North America. With over 35 locations, this premier auto care and tire company serves vehicle owners throughout NC, SC, and VA. Learn more at www.colonytire.com.

