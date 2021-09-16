Nevada's Safety Consultation and Training Section Awards Harris Rebar With Top Safety Honor

RENO, Nev., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations recognizes Harris Rebar for the successful renewal of the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). Harris has earned this award annually since 2013. The company continues to prove its passion for employee safety.

Harris not only educates their teams on safety but infuses it into their core values, which has shown meaningful results.

"As a result of our continued participation in SHARP, it has been more than two years since having a recordable injury and our near-miss reporting has become more consistent," said Ron Alvarado, Safety Coordinator. "Perhaps even more exciting are the programs and events our teams develop as they identify potential hazards and take action to prevent harm; it's so powerful to move the needle from reacting to unsafe situations or events, to proactively preventing them."

Harris is part of an elite group of businesses that have renewed their status with SHARP by maintaining exemplary health and safety protocols. Participation in the no-cost program provides incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, businesses can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) regulations.

"Harris Rebar once again proves that it is committed to being a leader in safety within the construction industry," said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS. "It's rewarding to see companies like Harris put their employees first."

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, implementation assistance and training. Employers who implement effective safety programs and have a days away restricted transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants receive a three-year exemption from OSHA's general schedule inspections.

Businesses interested in SHARP can contact SCATS at 775-824-4630. For more information or for a schedule of free training courses offered by SCATS, businesses can call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us .

About Harris Rebar

Harris Rebar is a leading fabricator, installer and distributor of concrete reinforcing steel and related products. From their headquarters in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, Harris serves customers across more than 70 locations, including Carson City and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Visit harrisrebar.com .

About Nevada SCATS

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS helps Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. Bilingual services are also available. Visit 4safenv.state.nv.us .

Media contact: Jena Esposito, KPS3, jena.esposito@kps3.com

###

Related Images











Image 1: Harris Rebar









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment