Optik TV customers can now watch the best of British television from Acorn TV

TELUS customers can watch free trial of Acorn TV until September 21



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced that Optik TV customers can now access top-rated British and international programming from AMC Networks’ Acorn TV. Customers can access the free preview of Acorn TV on channel 377 and through the On Demand library now until September 21, and can add Acorn TV to their Optik TV subscription through the Variety theme pack.

“We are excited to be the first content provider in Canada to bring Acorn TV in a theme pack and its top-rated British and international shows to our Optik TV customers. As we move into cooler weather across Canada, we know our customers will be looking for fresh new content to discover and enjoy at home,” said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president of Home Solutions, TELUS. “We are proud to offer our customers the best in home entertainment by taking the viewing experience to the next level with access to the largest On Demand library, and by making it easy and affordable to add streaming services directly to your Optik TV package.”

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV is the leading streaming service specializing in British and international television with subscribers worldwide including in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. Acorn TV features original and exclusive new and classic dramas, mysteries, and comedies including Whitstable Pearl, Manhunt starring Martin Clunes, My Life is Murder starring Lucy Lawless, and Bloodlands starring James Nesbitt. Acorn TV adds new programs every week to ensure viewers get the freshest, commercial-free content.

“Acorn TV has established itself as the home of international drama and mysteries for a growing number of passionate fans around the world, and we could not be more pleased to have TELUS as our partner as we grow in the Canadian market,” said Josh Reader, President of Distribution for AMC Networks. “Our streaming strategy is built around a portfolio of targeted services that each deliver something distinctive to fans with a depth and richness they can’t find anywhere else. Acorn TV is a perfect example of that approach, and we are thrilled TELUS customers will now have access to this distinguished service.”

TELUS is the first content provider in Canada to launch Acorn TV in a TV theme pack, giving customers the flexibility to tailor their packages to meet their cable and over-the-top streaming needs. Acorn TV is available as part of the Variety theme pack for $8 per month which includes programming from BBC First, E! Network, CTV Life, OWN, Much, and Out TV, and is available to watch On Demand through the Optik TV mobile app. In the coming months, Optik TV subscribers will have access to more AMC Network content including Shudder and Sundance Now.

To learn more about Optik TV and available theme packs, visit telus.com/tv .

About Acorn TV

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV is the leading streaming service specializing in British and international television with subscribers worldwide in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Spain, Portugal, among other areas. Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week to a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no commercials. In 2021, Acorn TV will feature commissioned original series including British crime drama Whitstable Pearl starring Kerry Godliman (After Life), British detective drama Dalgleish, starring Bertie Carvel (Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell), the second season of Miss Fisher spinoff Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, as well as Irish crime thriller Bloodlands starring James Nesbitt and co-executive produced by Jed Mercurio, the return of popular detective series My Life Is Murder starring Lucy Lawless, and a growing catalog of popular bingeable dramas that includes A Place to Call Home, Detectorists, Jack Irish and Foyle’s War. Recent Acorn TV Original series include Deadwater Fell starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, highly-rated BBC One drama The Nest starring Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle; and groundbreaking BBC One period drama A Suitable Boy from Mira Nair. Acorn.TV

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.