Brain Tumor Drugs Market To Include Immunological Approaches Like Cell/Gene Therapy For Better Treatment As Per TBRC's Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market Report

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the brain tumor drugs market, cell and gene therapies are expected to be available with more variety according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States. The FDA also stated that by 2025, the organization is affirmative to approve up to 20 cell and gene therapies of around 300 currently in development. Recent progress in immunotherapy, across a broad range of tumor types, provides hope that immunological approaches will have the potential to improve outcomes for patients with brain tumors.



For instance, in May 2021, scientists in Australia have used chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy to clear brain cancer tumors in preclinical models. Their study named “Novel high‐affinity EGFRvIII‐specific chimeric antigen receptor T cells effectively eliminate human glioblastoma” was published in Clinical and Translational Immunology, and the scientists believes that this approach to immunotherapy design could pave the way for new treatments for people with glioblastoma.

The global brain tumor drugs market size is expected to grow from $1.89 billion in 2020 to $2.01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the brain tumor drugs market, accounting for 31.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the brain tumor drugs market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.8% and 9.9% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by South America and North America, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 9.4% and 9.1% respectively during 2020-2025.

Companies in the brain tumor drugs market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive brain tumor drugs market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. For instance, in 2020, Century Therapeutics, a US based biotechnology company developing curative therapies for cancer announced the acquisition of Empirica Therapeutics, for an undisclosed amount. Under this deal, Century aims to develop induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived allogeneic cell therapies against the brain cancer glioblastoma.

The global brain tumor drugs market is fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 28.1% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Merck & Co. Inc.

Player-adopted strategies in the brain tumor drugs market include focusing on new product development, strategic collaborations, expanding business presence in developed and emerging regions, strategic acquisitions and agreements, and strengthening their product portfolio by new drug approvals.

