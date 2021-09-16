F2 Strategy Trailblazes WealthTech Space with Record Growth of Outsourced CTO and Consulting Services

Santa Cruz, CA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F2 Strategy, a WealthTech management consulting firm, today announced record-setting growth, doubling their client base to include 53 RIA, wealth, bank/trust and family office firms and more than tripling their team of seasoned WealthTech experts over the last 12 months. This exciting growth represents a rising need among firms to improve their technical capabilities in order to stay commercially relevant and deliver exceptional client and advisor experiences. F2 Strategy has also announced the opening of its first physical office location in New York City, offering a flexible and optional work environment for team members based in the city and surrounding areas.

Led by former executives from a wide range of top-rated wealth firms, asset managers, family offices, and consultancies, F2 Strategy’s team of industry insiders brings decades of experience and acumen to implement high-tech, research-based solutions. For mid- to large-sized firms that have outgrown their legacy systems and need to scale, F2 Strategy works as a strategic partner to help improve data architecture and identify market opportunities to help differentiate and drive their partners forward.

For small- to mid-sized organizations looking to innovate within their firm, F2 Strategy’s proprietary all-in-one platform, Outsourced CTO (“OCTO”), is a flexible and fully customizable technology implementation solution that provides C-level oversight and management – augmenting current teams with a deep bench of experts at a fraction of the cost. Through the innovation of OCTO, F2 Strategy has ongoing strategy retainer relationships with firms representing $223 billion in high-net-worth AUM. F2’s total client base represents $1.6 trillion in high-net-worth AUM.

“Finally, the wealth industry has turned the corner on technology. The difference between the tech ‘haves’ vs. the ‘have-nots’ is evident with high valuations and outsized AUM growth attributed to investment in modern tools,” said Doug Fritz, co-founder and CEO of F2 Strategy. “For firms looking to catch up with the leaders, finding an experienced partner is the most critical decision they can make. What we’ve built at F2 is undeniably the largest team of experts who understand what it takes to make the right technology decisions and can lead clients through those changes. The tangible results our clients have achieved are incredible – and as we continue to grow, we’re confident that our experience-based approach will help more growth-minded firms keep up in this increasingly connected, mission-driven, and tech-savvy consumer landscape.”

In addition to revenue growth, F2 Strategy has expanded its team to include 17 WealthTech, business development, and client management experts across the country. F2’s recruiting strategy has been a key differentiator and value-add for clients – each new team member brings the added benefits of one-on-one support, unique perspectives, and strategic business relationships to F2 clients.

“The growth we are experiencing comes after careful strategic planning for how we can build a business that adheres to its mission and consistently delivers high quality, valuable professional solutions,” said Seb Dovey, chairman of the board at F2 Strategy. “F2 Strategy’s corporate success is leading to fantastic opportunities for our team to deliver exceptional solutions for our clients. Moreover, our approach is attracting additional outstanding talent to our business. The future is very promising for F2 Strategy.”

At the helm of F2 Strategy’s recruiting efforts is Liz Fritz, co-founder and chief commercial officer. “We have completely reimagined the traditional workplace, and this approach has been a significant driver for us attracting top talent,” said Fritz. “We believe that client success is directly influenced by employee wellbeing, so we’ve created a unique environment of work-life-blend for teammates all across the U.S. Not only has this helped expand our bench of subject matter expertise, but it has also enabled us to build a team of people with diverse backgrounds and personal experiences that make us all better partners to our clients.”

As F2 Strategy expands its team across the U.S., the firm is proud to have opened its first physical office location in New York City. “Opening a flexible office in the financial epicenter of the country is a significant milestone for F2,” said Fritz. “We’re incredibly excited to offer a hybrid central hub for team collaboration and client networking to support and elevate our remote workforce. And we hope that as we evolve, we can continue to show the industry what it means to ‘Do Good’ with tech.”

More information about F2's team and core services can be found at www.f2strategy.com.

About F2 Strategy

F2 Strategy, creator of Outsourced CTO (OCTO), is a WealthTech management consulting firm helping complex RIA, wealth, bank/trust and family office firms improve their technical capabilities to build exceptional client and advisor experiences. Led by former executives of a wide range of top-rated wealth firms and family offices, F2 Strategy combines their results-driven management strategy with industry-leading, proprietary research to create customized high-tech solutions.

A diverse, creative, and people-centric company, F2 Strategy believes the right technology has the power to support, elevate, and empower us all to reach the highest level of fulfillment. F2 Strategy was founded in 2016 in San Francisco, currently has 17 employees, and works with firms representing $1.6 trillion in AUM.

