Jungo Plus App Launches on Comcast's Xfinity

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jungo Plus, a direct-to-consumer streaming video app delivering free ad-supported television (FAST) channels and video-on-demand content, announced their partnership with Xfinity.

Jungo Plus is immediately available to millions of Xfinity customers, bringing the most diversified offering of FAST channels and on-demand programming that includes movies, K-pop, combat sports, concerts, LGBTQ+ series and films, and popular international programming in more than ten languages.

JungoTV CEO, George Chung says, "Our strength is in our diversity of programming. Jungo's mission is to bring communities together through content focused on common passions and interests that transcend country borders and cultural divides. Through our great partnership with OTTera we were able to streamline the technical process for rapid deployment with Xfinity. We now have an amazing opportunity to showcase the best of global entertainment to audiences everywhere."

About JungoTV, LLC

JungoTV is an international streaming media company, delivering ad-supported television and video-on-demand content. The company owns and operates 30 digital-first channels, covering a wide range of content verticals, including sports, music, and international entertainment. Since its founding in 2016, JungoTV has increased its carriage footprint to 1.2 billion registered devices with over 1 billion monthly views across its networks in North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South Asia. Key stakeholders are Nasser Kazeminy, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sandy Climan, Ahmet Calik, William Pope, Robert Priddy, John Sculley, and CEO George Chung.

