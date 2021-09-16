WISeKey Recruits Sixtine Crutchfield as NFT Art Director to Lead the Artistic Expansion of its WISe.ART MarketPlace

Geneva, Switzerland – September 16, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI platform company, today announced the appointment of Sixtine Crutchfield as NFT Art Director to lead the artistic expansion of its WISe.ART MarketPlace, effective immediately.

On September 1, 2021, WISeKey commercially launched its WISe.Art NFT platform (https://www.wise.art) for the collectible and luxury market. Following the needs of buyers and sellers of high-value goods the WISe.Art platform evolves the original collection of WISe.Art and is a fully fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, the ability to include curators and multipliers, while-labeling options and a special NFT design.

The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. NFTs and platform are secured by WISeKey’s various security technology enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets in a safe end-to-end process.

During her professional career, Ms. Crutchfield has been given the opportunity to expand her formal training in communications (with a double major in the arts from the University of Denver, Colorado) into efficient marketing and branding solutions. She has often taken on the responsibility for several major international projects mostly commercial and sometimes humanitarian or at least with a strong social aspect.



For almost a decade, Ms. Crutchfield has worked for the Jan Krugier Gallery, where she gained hands-on experience at all levels of the art market and the knowledge of running an international gallery. Then, after spending eleven years in Australia and implementing a multitude of artistic and cultural projects, she returned to Switzerland where she went back to school to train as a banker. Finally, she returned to the art world as the General Manager of Art Culture Studio organizing international major art fairs and events in Switzerland and internationally.

During her seven years at Banque Edouard Constant, where she was responsible for wealth management in various geographical regions, she volunteered on multiple Bank projects including art shows, client events such as ski races and match racing in Sweden. Ms. Crutchfield also joined the teams preparing and implementing the entry into the new millennium as well as the introduction of the EURO.



Applying her skills, experience and industry know-how to the creation of a unique MBA program specialized in art management for Geneva Business School is an interesting challenge which she has taken on with incredible energy. The course will be launched in February 2022 with 7 of the world’s top experts to teach the rudiments of this so-called opaque industry. The course is aimed at bankers, family office management, insurance, law firms, collectors and budding curators as well as graduates from art school.



About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

